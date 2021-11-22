ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Causes of Axial Spondyloarthritis

verywellhealth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAxial spondyloarthritis, or axSpA, is a disease that causes inflammation, primarily in the axial spine and sacroiliac joints, located where the bottom of your spine attaches to your pelvis. As a result, the earliest symptoms of this condition are typically back pain and stiffness. While the exact cause of axial spondyloarthritis...

www.verywellhealth.com

Medical News Today

Is eczema an autoimmune disease?

Eczema is an umbrella term that describes various inflammatory skin conditions, or dermatitis. Several types of dermatitis involve an overreaction from the immune system, and some research suggests autoimmunity may play a role. An autoimmune disease is the result of the immune system mistakenly attacking the body’s healthy tissues. Typically,...
verywellhealth.com

Psoriatic Arthritis vs. Ankylosing Spondylitis: What Are the Differences?

Both psoriatic arthritis (PSA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) are types of spondyloarthritis, inflammatory diseases that affect the hands, feet, back, pelvis, neck, and larger joints. Spondyloarthritic conditions can also affect the skin, eyes, and other organs. The most common form of spondyloarthritis is AS. Both PsA and AS cause joint...
verywellhealth.com

Symptoms and Causes of Hemophilia A

Hemophilia A is a bleeding disorder that can range in severity. Mild hemophilia A can cause slightly increased bleeding and bruises after an injury without dangerous consequences, but severe disease can cause extensive bleeding that could be life-threatening. The most common type of hemophilia A is caused by a genetic...
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Similar Gut Microbiome Signature Among Patients With Axial Spondyloarthritis and Related Immune-Mediated Diseases

Patients with axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) and its related immune-mediated diseases share a taxonomic microbiome signature, according to study results presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2021, held virtually from November 3 to 10, 2021. Researchers aimed to characterize the shared gut microbiota signature for axSpA and its...
Nature.com

Middle east pain syndrome is a pollution-induced new disease mimicking rheumatoid arthritis

Musculoskeletal pains are sometimes misdiagnosed in some diseases, like rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, erosive OA, etc. Secondary hyperparathyroidism was not considered a differential diagnosis for RA, despite the fact that it can cause arthralgia or arthritis. Also, fibromyalgia is a psychosomatic condition marked by widespread pain and tenderness. This study included 400 patients attended certain outpatient clinics ofÂ Rheumatology in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, who were not fulfilling criteria for RA diagnosis. Criteria for classification of fibromyalgia syndrome were applied to all patients. We did lab tests and radiological imaging modalities for diagnosis or exclusion of suspected diseases were applied. All patients were fulfilling both old and new criteria of fibromyalgia syndrome, and not fulfilling any RA criteria, and had vitamin D3 deficiency or insufficiency. 75% of patients had abnormally high levels of PTH, without parathyroid gland pathology. Radiology showed subperiosteal and subchondral resorption of mainly thumbs, subchondral osteopenia of proximal and middle phalanges, mild subperiosteal resorption along the radial aspect of the middle phalanx and mild tuft erosions, besides changes in the carpus closely resembling those of rheumatoid arthritis, of ulnar styloid resorption, radiocarpal and scapho-trapezoid joint arthritis. Of special interest, the presence of tuft spur-like excrescences.
asapland.com

Leg Pain Causes

Abdominal pain is the most common cause of lower limb pain in children. It can be due to various reasons, including constipation, urinary tract infection (UTI), appendicitis, and gastroenteritis. BONY PAIN:. Musculoskeletal pain accounts for about 50% of all pediatric visits to the emergency department. Child abuse is a common...
asapland.com

Causes of Pallor of The Face

Vitamin B-12 deficiency Anemia (hemolytic, aplastic, or normocytic) Leukemia Myelofibrosis Essential thrombocythemia Polycythemia vera Aplastic anemia Progressive systemic sclerosis Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia Hypersplenism Post-splenectomy Vitamin K deficiency Sarcoidosis Histiocytosis X Hemorrhagic telangiectasia Kawasaki disease Juvenile rheumatoid arthritis Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura Systemic lupus erythematosus Paroxysmalcturnal hemoglobinuria Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria Addison’s disease and other causes of adrenal insufficiency Drug-induced:
easyhealthoptions.com

6 strange signs of liver trouble

Fatty liver is a condition where fat builds up in your liver and slowly erodes the organ’s vital functions. A poor diet can contribute, especially one high in fat, but something more sinister is at play as well. Chemicals and toxins we’re exposed to daily — through personal care products,...
parkview.com

Living with fibromyalgia

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fibromyalgia affects about 4 million U.S. adults, roughly 2% of the adult population. Living with such a debilitating condition can make everyday tasks seem daunting, but proper diagnosis and treatment can make all the difference. Ken Austin, MD, PPG – Pain Management, delves into this complex disorder while offering up some solid therapies and pain management strategies for those living with the illness.
Health.com

5 Stages of Kidney Disease: What Nephrologists Want You to Know

If you've recently learned that you have chronic kidney disease (CKD), you're probably more than a little overwhelmed. But once you've been diagnosed, your doctor will explain a crucial aspect of your condition: the "stage" of your disease. "It's really important to know this, so you can take the right...
Woman's World

Excessive Sweating May Be an Early Sign of This Common Neurological Issue

As you get older, you may notice yourself perspiring more than you did when you in your younger years. This could be due to a number of factors: Menopause, medications, sensitivity to diet changes, and more. However, doctors say that excessive sweating could be an early sign that you have Parkinson’s disease, making it all the more important to bring up this symptom at your next check-up.
pharmacytimes.com

Baricitinib Demonstrates Consistent Safety Profile in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis

Baricitinib (Olumiant, Eli Lilly) maintained a consistent safety profile in a long-term, integrated safety analysis of patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), according to a press release from Eli Lilly and Company. The company presented the full results of the study, as well as real-world safety results from 3445 patients with RA in Japan, at ACR Convergence 2021, the American College of Rheumatology's virtual annual meeting.
verywellhealth.com

Living With Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic esophagitis is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the esophagus, the muscular tube that carries food from your mouth to your stomach. The symptoms of eosinophilic esophagitis can vary and include difficulty swallowing, heartburn, and food impaction. While eosinophilic esophagitis and its symptoms can be managed, there is no known cure for this condition.
Healthline

Does Eating Eggs Affect Arthritis Symptoms?

Arthritis is a common condition that can cause inflammation, swelling, stiffness, and pain in various joints in the body. While there are more than 100 different types of arthritis, osteoarthritis and RA are the most common (. ). Osteoarthritis is a degenerative condition in which the cartilage in your joints...
asapland.com

What Are The Causes of Left-Hand Pain?

The following conditions may cause left-hand pain:. Arthritis in the left hand (rheumatoid arthritis). The most common form of persistent left-hand pain is rheumatoid arthritis. Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease, which causes your body’s immune system to attack its cells and tissues. This causes inflammation throughout the body, including...
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

A Deep Dive Into the Liver Manifestations in Rheumatic Diseases

Besides being a metabolic center to maintain homeostasis, the liver is also a lymphatic organ exhibiting immune tolerance. Nevertheless, the liver can be a target of autoimmune diseases, which may occur as primary liver disease, a primary rheumatic disease with hepatic manifestations, or liver damage induced by antirheumatic medications. Significant epidemiologic, genetic, and immunologic overlap exists between immune-mediated rheumatic diseases and autoimmune liver diseases;1 however, this relationship is complex and not well understood. Increasing evidence suggests the critical role of the liver in modulating the immune response in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases.2.
momjunction.com

Symptoms Of Graves' Disease In Children, Diagnosis And Treatment

Graves’ disease (GD) is a thyroid disorder and accounts for 10-15% of thyroid disorders in children and teens (1). It is a chronic autoimmune disease where problems with the body’s immune system lead to the condition. Graves’ disease is the most common cause of hyperthyroidism in children. Children with Graves’ disease have a loss in body weight, rapid heartbeats, fatigue, and other issues that need long-term management (2).
