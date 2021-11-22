ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Ripa Causes A Stir With Controversial Thanksgiving Dinner Statement

 6 days ago
Kelly Ripa has caused a divide amongst her fans with her controversial Thanksgiving dinner statement. The controversy began with a statement she made on her show Live with Kelly and Ryan, saying that Thanksgiving dinner should happen later in the day because it’s supposed to be during dinnertime.

This statement came after an article from The Atlantic which stated that 4 pm is the best time to eat Thanksgiving dinner, which is notably pretty early for a dinner. However, it’s not uncommon for families to do holiday dinners earlier in the day.

Kelly Ripa and her controversial Thanksgiving dinner statement

Photo by: zz/John Nacion/starmaxinc.com STAR MAX Copyright 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Telephone/Fax: (212) 995-1196 1/24/19 Kelly Ripa at the Town & Country Jewelry Awards in New York City. (NYC)

“I do not understand everyone’s obsession with having Thanksgiving dinner at 2 p.m. Then you’re hungry at 6 p.m and 7 p.m. and 8 p.m, and then you’re eating, and then you’re binging, and then you’re having leftovers,” she adds, noting that leftovers should be left for the following days and not snacked on through the rest of the night.

Fans weigh in with their comments

Rakka/Flickr

Ryan and guest Kevin Hart both agreed that it makes no sense to eat Thanksgiving dinner earlier in the day. However, this whole commentary had fans divided online. One says, “Some people have to work all day on Black Friday and aren’t afforded the luxury to have a choice.”

Another says, “Every family has their own traditions,” first agreeing with Kelly, then adding, “until we started accommodating my daughter and eating sometimes as early as noon because she had a late shift at work.”

Public Domain Pictures

Let’s get a discussion going—what time do you eat Thanksgiving dinner? My family typically has it around 4 pm, and then we head over another family’s house as they do Thanksgiving later in the evening. Regardless of time, ’tis the season to give thanks.

Rusty Walters
6d ago

First off, who gives adamn what Kelley Ripas' opinion is on dinnertime ??? Second, every families schedules are different. So again, what does it matter what time Thanksgiving Dinner is ???

"Joseph Stolin"
6d ago

I dont understand your obsession of thinking people give 2 shits of your opinion...its just that, an opinion...dont forget what they say about opinions, kelly

Laura Moore
6d ago

Who cares what she thinks about what time a family sits down for Thanksgiving...OR anyone else for that matter...I swear the things the media has to stir the pot with!!#lifedrama

Comments / 0

Community Policy