A variety of important mortgage rates decreased today, including the average interest rates for 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages. We also saw a cut in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are at historic lows. For those looking to secure a fixed rate, now is an ideal time to buy a home. Before you purchase a house, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from various lenders to find the right one for you.

REAL ESTATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO