Bang. Just when the west was daring to hope it had managed to get on top of Covid-19, a new variant, omicron, has appeared. And for the world of finance, it has been a devastating blow. On Friday the Dow Jones share index fell by 905 points, its worst decline for more than a year. Other equity markets around the world were savaged too. The FTSE100 index fell by 266 points, down 3.6 per cent. It was indeed a Black Friday for the markets, as well as, in a totally different sense, it was for retailers.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO