Enhancing Exposure To European Equities

By WisdomTree
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany companies in cyclical sectors like Consumer Discretionary and Financials have reinstated their dividend payments this year after being forced to suspend them in 2020. European equity markets have shown strength this year, rebounding from last year’s pandemic-related slowdown and ranking among the top performers year-to-date1. Many companies in...

TriplePoint Venture Growth: 9% Yield, Outperforming The Market

As you may have noticed in our recent articles, we've been covering certain business development companies or BDCs in 2021. BDCs offer retail investors high yield exposure to private companies, and some of them, like TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG), focus on companies which are already backed by other venture capital firms. These other firms don't want to lose their investments and will continue to support these companies. This has been crucial during the pandemic.
IYR: Locked In A Neutral Trend

I had rated the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF as bullish in November 2020 when it was quoting at about $90. A trend is exactly that, and it's going to disappear. - Chuck Schuldiner. I had assigned a bullish rating to the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in November...
IXN: Tech Stocks Are Fairly Valued But Likely To Keep Climbing

Tech stocks and broader equity markets have fallen recently following the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant. iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) is an exchange-traded fund enabling investors to get direct exposure to "electronics, computer software and hardware, and informational technology companies" around the world. IXN's assets under management totaled...
Marketmind: Buying the Omicron dip

A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni. Sell first, get answers later. With stocks near lifetime peaks, the Black Friday reaction to the new fast-spreading virus strain Omicron was hardly surprising. But a weekend later, investors look heavily engaged in buying the dip, as markets take a more...
Bottlenecks tighten further across German industry - Ifo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Supply constraints afflicting German industry grew more severe in November, with 74.4% of firms complaining of problems procuring inputs and raw materials, a 4 percentage point increase over October, the Ifo institute said. “There is no sign of the hoped-for relief,” said Klaus Wohlrabe, director of the...
Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast's Alpha Talks will be available this morning on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. The world's stock markets plunged alongside oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields Friday after South Africa raised the alarm over a fast-spreading strain of the coronavirus, sparking concern that travel restrictions and other curbs will spoil the global economic recovery. The World Health Organization called the new Omicron strain a "variant of concern" that could be more transmissible than other strains of the virus. The Dow Jones average fell more than 900 points, or 2.5%, for its worst day of the year, while the S&P 500 slumped 2.3% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 2.2%. The best performers included some of the stay-at-home plays that performed so well in the earlier months of the pandemic, such as Zoom, Peloton and Moderna. But travel-related stocks including airlines and cruise lines were hit hard, and banking shares slipped on worries that an economic slowdown would lower rates. Indeed, bond yields fell in a flight to safety, with the benchmark 10-year yield tumbling 12 basis points to 1.52%, and U.S. crude oil collapsing more than 10% to break below $70 per barrel.
Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since February and the Nasdaq composite had its worst drop in two months.
Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
What would another lockdown mean for markets?

Markets are decidedly not full of the Friday feeling today. Markets are tumbling as we’re all hearing about yet another variant of Covid-19, which has resulted in England putting South Africa on the red list. So what’s going on?. Markets are clearly rattled by the new Covid variant. The first...
China Evergrande chairman sells off some shares for first time since 2009

For the first time since China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF -5.2%) (OTCPK:EGRNY -3.6%) went public in 2009, Chairman Hui Ka Yan reduces his stake in the company, a sign that he's selling, Bloomberg reports, citing a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Hui sold 1.2B Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) on Thursday for the...
Bitcoin: To Rally To $100,000

With governments introducing new Covid restrictions, Bitcoin could benefit from another round of liquidity. In our previous article entitled Bitcoin: The Upside Is Now Limited (published on April 29th), we mentioned that the upside gains were limited on Bitcoin in the medium term following the significant surge we saw in the past year. The market was then too confident on the direction of Bitcoin, and history has shown us that assets tend to move in the opposite direction when people are ‘overconfident’ about their investments.
European Open: Equities Broadly Lower, GBP/AUD Breaks Out

Australia’s ASX 200 index fell by -125.9 points (-1.7%) and currently trades at 7,281.40. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -811.71 points (-2.73%) and currently trades at 28,696.71. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index has fallen by -526.61 points (-2.13%) and currently trades at 24,213.55. China’s A50 Index has fallen...
Why This Fund Structure Is Preferable for Bitcoin Exposure

The VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF) debuted last week, joining a pair of other futures-backed funds in the bitcoin exchange traded fund landscape. As the third of the three ETFs to come to market in the U.S., XBTF needed to differentiate itself. That’s the case with any new ETF, regardless of underlying asset class or investment objective. The rookie VanEck fund does just that. For example, the annual fee on XBTF of 0.65%, or $65 on a $10,000 investment, is lower than the expense ratios on rival products.
How to enhance DeFi security

Creating a cryptocurrency from scratch isn’t easy. It requires extensive knowledge of various programming languages and knowledge of blockchain use cases, among other things. Instead of going through that effort, those newer to the crypto space wanting to build their own project tend toward tokens. Tokens are a crypto asset...
Enhancing Portfolio Income With The Equity Volatility Premium

There are many metrics for measuring the left tail risk of an investment. With more than 118 million Americans in or are nearing retirement (age 50 or older)[1], income has become a key component for many portfolios. But as asset allocators reach for yield in a low-rate environment, they must be extra mindful of the additional risks they may be accepting. In this blog, we demonstrate that the equity volatility premium is a compelling strategic income holding given its attractive risk-adjusted income profile. We also show that the short volatility strategy allows for effective tactical positioning based on starting VIX levels and starting expected roll yields, a forecasting feature not typically available in other income strategies.
