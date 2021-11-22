ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle Talks to Ellen DeGeneres About Lilibet's Teething Struggles

WHAS 11
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan Markle revealed that she and Prince Harry...

www.whas11.com

SheKnows

Archie & Lilibet Make Cute Cameos in Meghan Markle’s Book The Bench

You’re never too young to enjoy a good book and the Sussex family knows it. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry love to read to 2-year-old Archie, and he’s a big fan of his mom’s children’s book The Bench, which the Duchess published in June, with her son in mind. An illustrated version of Archie appears in the book, along with little sister 5-month-old Lilibet and the family’s two dogs, Guy and Pula.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Us Weekly

Prince William, Duchess Kate Staying With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle During U.S. Visit Would Be ‘Lose-Lose,’ Royal Expert Says

Family reunion? Prince William and Duchess Kate are set to travel to the United States for the first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K. for her native country. However, it is “somewhat unlikely” that the Fab Four will all stay together at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s California home during the visit, according to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Secretly Flew on a Commercial Airline from New York

The Sussexes made a brief but eventful trip to New York City this month, when Prince Harry celebrated Veterans Day by handing out medals aboard the warship Intrepid, and Meghan Markle stopped by Ellen DeGeneres’s show to talk about motherhood and hint about who she stays in touch with from the royal family. But unlike their last NYC trip—from after which the couple flew back to California via private jet, after attending an event that was partially about climate action—the Duke and Duchess did something surprising this time: They reportedly snuck aboard a commercial flight for their return trip.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Primetimer

Meghan Markle visits Ellen

The Duchess of Sussex has taped an appearance for today's Ellen DeGeneres Show. "A lot has changed since the last time Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was on the Warner Brothers lot. Don’t miss the rest of our interview tomorrow," DeGeneres tweeted.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle reveals Archie and Lilibet's Halloween costumes - and they are SO cute

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed her children's adorable Halloween costumes as she spoke about how her family celebrated this year. Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which airs on Thursday, Meghan said: "We wanted to do something fun for the kids but the kids were just not into it at all. Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes…"
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Susanna Reid surprises GMB viewers with sarcastic response to Meghan Markle’s Ellen DeGeneres interview

Good Morning Britain viewers were left surprised by Susanna Reid‘s comments about Meghan Markle‘s new interview with Ellen DeGeneresThe Duchess of Sussex will appear on Thursday’s episode (18 November) of DeGeneres’ US chat show, and a preview clip has been released showing the former Suits star reflecting on her acting career.Markle’s last interview was with Oprah Winfrey in March. It was a backlash to Piers Morgan’s comments about this interview that led to him walking away from presenting GMB alongside Reid.“Goodness me, she put a rocket under practically everything frankly, from the royal family to this programme,” Reid said when discussing the...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Meghan Markle Stuns in Red Plunging Dress and Matching Slingback Pumps at Salute to Freedom Gala

Meghan Markle made a bold style move while arriving with Prince Harry at the Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. The Duchess of Sussex hit the red carpet in a red halter-neck Carolina Herrera gown. The style featured a cinched waistline and thigh-high slit, as well as a deep neckline and flowing skirt. Markle accessorized simply, pairing the bold piece with diamond earrings and a poppy lapel pin. The dress’ shape and silhouette were a sharp departure from her typical reserved style, but still remained elegant. For footwear, Markle went the colorful route and wore a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
enstarz.com

