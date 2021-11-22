Thanksgiving safety: Don’t let food poisoning gobble up your good time

Avoid clogged drains by properly disposing of fats, oils and grease. LAKE ELSINORE – With the holiday season just around the corner, many families are looking forward to their annual gatherings. The traditional holiday meals at those gatherings, however, may cause clogged drains if not properly handled. Foods such as meats, sauces, gravies, salad dressings, frostings, batter and butter can all contribute to clogged drains if disposed of improperly. Even a small amount of fats, oils and grease – FOG – can cause big problems for homeowners, particularly during the holiday season. To ensure that clogged drains do not spoil the holiday fun, follow some simple tips. Scrape all food into the trash before washing dishes or placing them in the dishwasher. Pour oils, fats and greas.
