Thanksgiving safety: Don’t let food poisoning gobble up your good time

The Post and Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooking the Thanksgiving Day feast can be stressful for many reasons, especially when it comes to the turkey. Perhaps you find yourself cooking for Thanksgiving for the first time this year?. For all of our seasoned chefs and first time bird cookers out there, here are some tips to...

www.postandcourier.com

iheart.com

Never Do This With Your Thanksgiving Turkey, USDA Warns

With 50% of Americans buying their Thanksgiving turkeys frozen, the USDA has sent out a warning to make sure none of us are celebrating Food Poisoning Friday the next day. The USDA recently put out a safety statement telling Americans to "never leave a raw turkey out at room temperature for more than two hours" or risk harmful bacteria growing on your bird. The agency also recommends "slow and safe thawing" adding that "Your poultry will need to thaw in the fridge about 24 hours for every four to five pounds of turkey. Then it will be safe to stay in the fridge unthawed for one to two days."
WTGS

Preparing your bird before gobbling down on Thanksgiving

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — If turkey is your main dish you plan to gobble down on Thanksgiving, now is the time to not only start counting all the people you plan to feed, but how you plan to prep the bird. Yes, there are probably a few last-minute guests,...
fortcampbell-courier.com

Avoid food poisoning this holiday by following safety guidelines

Thanksgiving is just few days away and most have decided on the main course that will crown the holiday feast. For some that may be pork, for others it may be a roast, and then there’s the traditional fowl that has come to symbolize Thanksgiving – a turkey. Whatever the main course may be, Staff Sgt. Abigail Lopez, U.S. Army Food Inspector noncommissioned officer, Fort Campbell Branch of U.S. Army Public Health Activity-Fort Knox said people should follow food safety guidelines to avoid food poisoning this holiday.
abc27 News

Don’t Waste Your Money: Thanksgiving dinner

kchi.com

Food Safety – Preparing For Thanksgiving

When you are cooking poultry, especially for a crowd, you need to take extra care to clean as you go in your kitchen. University of Missouri Extension Health Specialist, Sue Robison says be careful of cross-contamination. When you are working on the turkey, make sure the cutting board, knives, countertop, utensils, and even the sink are cleaned before you move on to the next task. She says remember the four-step process.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
98.3 The KEY

Don’t Let Disaster Strike This Thanksgiving – Free Hotline

local21news.com

Turkey Talk | How to not poison your family on Thanksgiving

HARRISBURG, Pa. — So many of us will be cooking up a Thanksgiving feast this Thursday, but since it’s a meal that we don’t cook often, it’s good to be especially careful not to serve up food that could poison your family. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says...
Bakersfield Now

Don't wash or stuff turkey among safety tips for Thanksgiving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Let's talk turkey!. As many prepare to make their Thanksgiving meals public health wants to remain everyone on how to safely celebrate the holiday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that foodborne illness results in roughly 48 million people getting sick, 128,000 hospitalizations and...
WRAL News

Don't feed your pets these foods this holiday season

DON’T - Feed your pet table scraps, including turkey skin, turkey gravy and meat fat. If your pet gets into the trash, some of these fattening foods can cause pancreatitis, which can be life-threatening. DO - Keep flowers and other festive plants away from your pet. Amaryllis plants, mistletoe, pine,...
koamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Gobble-It-Up Turkey Pot Pie

Today we’re sharing a Thanksgiving recipe we’re sure you’ll be thankful for! Our Gobble-It-Up Turkey Pot Pie uses up your holiday leftovers to make the ultimate day-after comfort food! Tender turkey, mixed veggies, delicious gravy, and pre-made but always flaky pie crust means this has to be good. One forkful and you’ll know we’re right!
WCNC

These are the Thanksgiving scraps you can and can't let your dog have

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Before you hand over some turkey to your pup this Thanksgiving, there are some things you should know. The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) According to AVMA, eating turkey or turkey skin can cause pancreatitis for dogs, which can be a life-threatening condition. Askeland agreed, saying to try and avoid giving this to your dog because of the spices.
Valley News

Don’t let FOG spoil your holiday cheer

Avoid clogged drains by properly disposing of fats, oils and grease. LAKE ELSINORE – With the holiday season just around the corner, many families are looking forward to their annual gatherings. The traditional holiday meals at those gatherings, however, may cause clogged drains if not properly handled. Foods such as meats, sauces, gravies, salad dressings, frostings, batter and butter can all contribute to clogged drains if disposed of improperly. Even a small amount of fats, oils and grease – FOG – can cause big problems for homeowners, particularly during the holiday season. To ensure that clogged drains do not spoil the holiday fun, follow some simple tips. Scrape all food into the trash before washing dishes or placing them in the dishwasher. Pour oils, fats and greas.
AOL Corp

Is It Safe to Eat Expired Eggs?

There are two types of people: those who throw food away the minute it passes its expiration date, and those who proudly break open expired cans, polish off languishing leftovers, and chow takeout boxes with mysterious origins. I’m definitely in the former camp, except when it comes to one type of food: eggs.
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

