Denver Weather: After Breaking The Record For Latest First Snow, Could It Really Snow This Week?

DENVER (CBS4) – Since there was no snow through midnight Sunday night, the record has now been broken for the latest first snow ever recorded in Denver. And while there is a winter-style storm on the way for later this week, it seems unlikely Denver will get any accumulating snowfall.

While it’s unknown when the first accumulation will happen this season, 2021 is guaranteed to top of the list of latest first snow ever recorded. The previous record was November 21, 1934.

Denver has also reached fifth place on the list of longest streaks without snow (from the last snow in the spring to the first snow in the fall). Only four years 1880s have had longer streaks. Like this year, the city was in a drought at that time. Plus record keeping was as dependable as it eventually became in the 20th century so some of the records are questions. Regardless, if Denver were to reach December 13 without measurable, the city would break the record set in 1887.

This week will start with zero chance for snow anywhere in the state thanks to a large ridge of high pressure dominating the weather across Colorado. Temperatures will also be far above normal with 60s for most lower elevations and 40s and 50s in the mountains.

Similar weather is expected on Tuesday along with high fire danger thanks to gusty winds. The strongest wind will be in the mountains were gusts could top 45 mph and there will be gusts up to 30 mph at lower elevations as well. A Fire Weather Watch has also been posted for a large chunk of the state for Tuesday that will likely turn into a Red Flag Warning.

Looking ahead to Tuesday night and Wednesday, a rather strong cold front will race across the state causing temperatures to drop at least 20 degrees for Wednesday. The front will also bring snow showers to the mountains from Tuesday night through Wednesday night including I-70 between Avon and Georgetown. The storm should stay too far north for any accumulating snow in Denver.

Even in the mountains, accumulation will be generally light except some areas along the I-70 mountain corridor could get up to 6 inches.

Then dry weather returns to Colorado for Thanksgiving and stays through the holiday weekend. Temperatures will be quite chilly Thursday morning followed by a mild afternoon in the 50s. It will be very close to normal for Thanksgiving in the metro area.