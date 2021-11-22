WATCH: New angle shows Will Anderson destroy Arkansas' Treylon Burks

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Alabama sophomore linebacker Will Anderson is a force to be reckoned with – and that’s saying the least. The leader of the Crimson Tide’s defensive unit, Anderson has been dominant all throughout the season, and that has inserted his name into Heisman Trophy conversations.

It’s no surprise, but Anderson was again playing at a high level on Saturday in Alabama’s 42-35 win over Arkansas as he finished with seven tackles and a sack. He also made a big play that won’t show up on the stat sheet – making contact with Razorbacks wide receiver Treylon Burks and knocking him into the sideline on an onside kick attempt.

After his performance against Arkansas, Anderson – a former four-star recruit out of Hampton, Georgia – has now racked up 78 total tackles, 26.5 tackles-for-loss, 13.5 sacks and eight quarterback hurries. Anderson’s best game of 2021 so far came against LSU on Nov. 6, when he made 12 tackles with 1.5 sacks.

Following No. 2 ranked Alabama’s win over No. 21 Arkansas, the Crimson Tide – now 10-1 on the season with a 6-1 mark in SEC play – will close their regular season on Saturday at Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Ed Orgeron breaks down what makes Will Anderson special

During last week’s SEC football head coaches teleconference, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was asked about Anderson – a player he recruited and tried to get to come to Baton Rouge – and what makes him so special.

“Phenomenal football player,” Orgeron said. “I recruited him. He’s a great young man … speed, quickness, toughness and awareness. They change up stuff they do with him. Sometimes he’s going to crash and take the back, sometimes he’s up on the quarterback. He’s great at the point-of-attack. I think he’s a first-round pick.”

When Orgeron was asked during the teleconference if teams try to plan differently and change up their usual offensive gameplans before facing Alabama and Anderson, the Tigers’ head man said it’s easier said than done.

“You try to – but he beats them. The guy’s good,” Orgeron said. “You try to run the zone read to his side and he runs you down. You try to kick him out and he beats the block. The best thing to do in pass rush, in my opinion, and in pass protection, is to triple and double team him. The guy’s a force.

“I’m so glad to see he’s playing well. Will was one of my favorite recruits I recruited.”