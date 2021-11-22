Mike Tomlin reveals new injury coming out of loss to Chargers

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers left Los Angeles neither victorious nor unscathed on Sunday. Head coach Mike Tomlin discussed several injuries after the 41-37 loss.

First, the Pittsburgh Steelers ruled out offensive guard JC Hassenauer during Sunday’s game due to a pectoral injury. He was not able to return.

Also, tight end Eric Ebron suffered a knee injury during the loss, however, he posted three catches for 24 yards and a score before his departure.

It’s unfortunate news for Ebron who’s dealt with a nagging hamstring injury over the past few weeks. The veteran has just 84 receiving yards this season on 12 catches with the lone touchdown.

The Steelers also evaluated cornerback Arthur Maulet for a neck injury and running back Najee Harris for a head injury. Both returned after passing their evaluations from the medical staff.

Najee Harris suffers injury versus Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris exited Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a head injury. The rookie playmaker took a forearm to the facemask while falling toward the ground during the fourth quarter, drawing criticism from analysts concerned about player safety.

With just over two minutes remaining in the game, the medical staff cleared Harris for return.

On first-and-10 from the Steelers 36-yard line, Ben Roethlisberger checked down to Najee Harris in the flat. His legs were taken out by Chargers cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, leaving him sideways on his way to the ground. On his way down, linebacker Kyzir White dove with his arm extended into the running back’s helmet.