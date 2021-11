My Thursday Readers and I just finished our discussion of Agota Kristof’s triple novel, “The Notebook, The Proof, The Third Lie: Three Novels.” It is a challenging book, demanding all our reading skills and rewarding because together we had them to employ. We have long ago dispensed with the notion of liking or not liking a book as a criterion for measuring its value, and that is probably a good thing. Kristof’s novels are not exactly likable, but we can attest to their value in terms of ideas and development of ideas.

