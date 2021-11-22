ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Thymesia launching on Xbox Series X|S next year

By Tom West
trueachievements.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverBorder Group’s “punishing” action RPG, Thymesia, sees players take control of a half-human, half-raven creature that uses disease as a weapon, and it launches on Xbox Series X|S in 2022. Yeah, Corvus might look like...

