Duet Cocktail Pop-up

Relive your childhood fantasies at this whimsical immersive bar. Be immersed in a fantasy-like cocktail factory, complete with Lumpy Dumpies. In need of a little extra magic in your life? Aren’t we all? Now you can enter the whimsical world of Billy Bonkers and the Cocktail Factory. Nab yourself a golden packet and you’ll be in with the chance of experiencing an immersive theatrical production with a grown-up twist. Complete with confectionery-inspired cocktails, impressive set design and hilarious Lumpy Dumpies you can dance the night away with, it’s sure to transport you back to your favourite children’s books. Of course, all is not as it seems – there’s trouble afoot as the dastardly Horatio Slutworth has a plan to halt all the fun, for good. Can you outsmart him and keep Bonkers’ secrets under wraps?

