ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Why Toasting Is Extra Meaningful This Year

By Jason Diamond
Food52
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up, I could never figure out how to speak any language besides English fluently. I had a rabbi stand with me to read my Torah portion during my bar mitzvah, and I learned only the barest minimum of French, to check off that high school requirement. The reason for my...

food52.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 KING FM

A Meaningful Gift That Won’t Cost You Anything This Year

It will just take a little bit of time. With Thanksgiving behind us, we now look forward to Christmas. Today, being Black Friday, may be filled with all of that hustle and bustle that we hear about in our favorite Christmas songs. My advice to you is pace yourself, take a break or two to eat something, and stay hydrated.
LIFESTYLE
ABC 4

Tips to make Christmas more meaningful this year

Public speaker, business owner, and mother, Katrina Seamons, joined us on the show to share how you can make Christmas more meaningful this year. Katrina started her company, Deliberate Family, with the hope that she would be able to teach people how to be more confident in the activities they do with their families. This year she started an online course called “Your Deliberate Family Christmas” that walks you through 7 modules to help you plan an intentional and meaningful Christmas. Three pieces of advice she would like to share are:
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TrendHunter.com

Toasted White Chocolate Beverages

Starbucks Japan recently announced its annual Christmas collection and this year, the focus is on toasted white chocolate beverages. Last month, the chain introduced a pair of drinks inspired by the chocolate-covered strawberries enjoyed at Christmas markets in Germany. The all-new toasted white chocolate beverages transport consumers to the United States, yet the Toasted White Chocolate Frappuccino is said to have "a taste unique to Japan." This special treat is made with a base of white chocolate syrup and toasted cookies, plus whipped cream and indulgent toppings like white chocolate-coated marshmallows, toasted baked white chocolate pieces and sparkling golden sugar. Those who want to feel cozy and warm will enjoy the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, which explores how well white chocolate and espresso play together.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Bill Murray
Taste Of Home

How to Give a Great Thanksgiving Toast

Thanksgiving is undoubtedly the biggest meal of the year. With an occasion like this, it seems odd to just sit down and dive into the mashed potatoes and gravy. That’s why before you start serving the cranberry sauce, take a moment to give a Thanksgiving toast. A toast makes the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Food52

The Essential Tool Sam Seneviratne Uses for Any (Every) Bake

Welcome to Playing Favorites, a new monthly series that puts our most beloved tools and gadgets front and center. Check in each month as our favorite cooks, authors, designers, and experts share what they reach for over and over again. From the dust-buster that misses nothing to the blender that tackles anything and the packing cubes that make travel a cinch, it’s the one time when playing favorites is a good thing.
HOME & GARDEN
Food52

What to Drink Every Hour of Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is exhausting. Whether you’re traveling in the morning to get to your uncle’s house in time, getting up early to make sure everything is adequately prepped, or staying up late doing all the dishes, Thanksgiving is a marathon, not a sprint. For me, anything that can take the guesswork...
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

A Hosting Trick to Make Your Guests Feel Extra (Extra) Special

Like a James Bond villain or a Mad Men character, I love a good decanter. When people come over, they often remark on the little collection I have going on the top of my bar cart, each one filled with a different liquor and marked by a vintage pewter tag that a dear friend found at a flea market and gave me as a housewarming gift (find a more modern interpretation here. There’s something particularly pleasing about serving someone a finger of Scotch or a tequila soda using a hefty glass bottle made for just such a thing.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Christmas Carol#Christmas#Thanksgiving#Shot Glass#Rabbi#Torah#French#Polish#Farsi#German#Korean#American#Russians#Pilgrims#Indians
Food52

La Dolce Ghia Gift Tin

We recommend one part Ghia two parts bubbles of your choice (soda water, ginger beer, kombucha). Aperitif: Water, Riesling White Grape Juice Concentrate, Yuzu Juice, Gentian Root, Lemon Balm, Fig Concentrate, Elderflower Extract, Acacia, Orange Peel Extract, Rosemary Extract, Ginger Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Potassium Sorbate (to preserve freshness, less than 0.1%)
LIFESTYLE
Food52

Measurements for homemade dough

Pepperidge Farm, for example, a readily available store brand of frozen puff pastry, comes in a box of 480g with 2 sheets. One sheet will be 240g. On measurements - follow recipe step #3, roll to 2mm thickness (whatever that turns out to be). And proceed.
RECIPES
buffalorising.com

19th Annual International Thanksgiving Toast

Later today – on Thanksgiving – people will raise their glasses to toast to friends and family. This. tradition was initially started by Buffalonian Geoff Schutte, who (years ago) found himself far from home during the holidays. As a way to connect with others, he figured that he would start an international toast, that would connect him to others at an exact point in time.
FESTIVAL
Food52

How to Banish Cranberry Stains From... Everything

Cranberry sauce is a mainstay at many Thanksgiving dinners, which means that cranberry sauce stains are as well. While not pretty, stains are a sign of a fun evening and a plentiful meal—replete with red wine, rich gravy, buttery treats, and delicious chocolate. Another sign of a well-enjoyed gathering? Snug waistbands, groggy heads, and achy limbs (that is, if you were standing in the kitchen all day; if you were watching football from the couch, glass in hand, this ain't you).
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Russia
ksl.com

How to have meaningful Thanksgiving conversations

This story is sponsored by thememories. Thanksgiving is the perfect time to get to know loved ones on a deeper level. Before anyone has the chance to address the elephant (or donkey) in the room this year, use these tips to avoid topics of debate and have discussions of a lifetime. Forget what you hate about Thanksgiving conversations and focus on those you love. Even if you aren't able to gather around the dinner table, you can still talk meaningfully with older friends and relatives via a virtual feast or an old-fashioned phone call.
SOCIETY
leitesculinaria.com

Pain Perdu ~ French Toast with Raspberries

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. This pain perdu with raspberries and créme frâiche is good for brunch or a lazy, indulgent Sunday morning. Enjoy a different way to have toasty brioche and fruit for breakfast. Adapted from Diana Henry | Pure Simple Cooking |...
RECIPES
Food52

The Best Nonalcoholic Wines to Serve at Thanksgiving

The traditional Thanksgiving dinner has a reputation for being particularly challenging to successfully pair with wine, but finding a nonalcoholic accompaniment that works with white and dark meat turkey, half a dozen (or more!) sides, and heavily spiced desserts used to be all but impossible. Until recently, the only wineglass-appropriate beverages for nondrinkers were sparkling apple ciders. While there’s nothing wrong with a good old-fashioned bottle of Martinelli’s, it’s just too sweet to bring out the best in herbed stuffing, tart cranberry sauce, and cinnamon-spiced pies. Luckily, there are now plenty of sophisticated nonalcoholic wine alternatives, from those that try to directly emulate wines, to more adventurous flavor combinations beyond a winemaker’s wildest dreams! For something a bit more grown-up than what you used to drink at the kid’s table, there are now zero-proof options to satisfy any palate.
DRINKS
Food52

Rosemary Paloma

Rosemary brings an earthy, aromatic twist to this wintery take on the classic Paloma. It complements the tart citrus and Patrón Silver—handcrafted from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave—oh-so well. It’s no wonder this bubbly cocktail is singer-songwriter Fousheé’s favorite holiday cocktail. This recipe is presented by Fousheé and our...
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

TikTok's 15-Hour Potato Is the Best Thing on the Internet

I have a confession: I want to marry a potato. That’s right: a root vegetable that’s bronzed like a Ken doll will be my spouse. For those who know me, this won’t come as a surprise, since, for my entire life, I’ve been drawn to taters of every shape, size, and form. But there’s a new spud in town that I’ve got eyes for—TikTok’s 15-hour potato.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Food52

Parisian Froufrous Candies (Set of 2)

Candy is made of sugar, glucose syrup, fruit pulp,natural flavors, and citric acid; Tin is made of cardboard with metal rings at the top and base. Each box is 2" W x 2" L and contains 90 grams of candy.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

Parisian Custard Tart

The macaron may be synonymous with Paris, but there’s another, less well-known dessert that’s beloved in the city—this tart. It’s basic and plain, distinctive but not at all dainty, decorative or attention-grabbing. It’s simply a crust, often puff pastry, filled with pastry cream and baked until the custard is set and the top is browned to a mahogany char. The darker the top, the more authentic the tart. In Paris, this dessert is called a flan—I know you might be tempted to think of crème caramel, but the two desserts are very different. The tart can be tall, like a torte (or a New York cheesecake), or short, like a typical tart; it can be rich or lean, and the filling flavored or not. Mine is less than 2 inches tall; creamy but not rich or heavy; set but still jiggly; and full of warm flavor—I use lots of vanilla and also dark rum, vanilla’s good pal. And because I use store bought puff pastry for the crust (although you could make it with tart dough, if you prefer), this tart can be an everyday dessert, a snack or a take-a-break-from-work treat, as it is for Parisians.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy