Apple Inc. could bring its long-rumored electric car to market as soon as 2025 and with a “full self-driving system” onboard, Bloomberg reported today. The 2025 target launch date is said to represent an acceleration of Apple’s development roadmap. According to Bloomberg’s sources, some engineers at the company were as of earlier this year planning to launch the car in five to seven years, or as late as 2028. But it appears that the timeline was accelerated after Apple executive Kevin Lynch was appointed to lead the company’s car initiative earlier this year.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO