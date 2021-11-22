Farming Simulator 22 - Launch Trailer

Explore the colorful world of Grow: Song of the Evertree in this launch trailer for the world-crafting sandbox game featuring life management and exploration elements. Carrying the weight of the Worlds of Alaria on its burly branches, the majestic Evertree once stood proudly, shrouded in wonder and beauty. Long has this image changed, as its once-dignified presence dwindled into nothing more than a sapling at the hands of a force called the Withering. The Evertree's final hope for salvation rests with the last Everheart Alchemist, entrusted with caring for the tree. Grow: Song of the Evertree is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
