Farming Simulator 22 - Launch Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the launch trailer for Farming Simulator 22, available now for PC,...

www.ign.com

gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector The Launch Trailer

Slitherine also presents the launch trailer Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sector. This gets us in the mood for the strategy game with a mix of render and gameplay sequences. Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sector will be released on December 2 for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Switch and is also included in Xbox Game Pass at the same time as launch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Grow: Song of the Evertree - Launch Trailer

Explore the colorful world of Grow: Song of the Evertree in this launch trailer for the world-crafting sandbox game featuring life management and exploration elements. Carrying the weight of the Worlds of Alaria on its burly branches, the majestic Evertree once stood proudly, shrouded in wonder and beauty. Long has this image changed, as its once-dignified presence dwindled into nothing more than a sapling at the hands of a force called the Withering. The Evertree's final hope for salvation rests with the last Everheart Alchemist, entrusted with caring for the tree. Grow: Song of the Evertree is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

STONKS-9800: Stock Market Simulator Launches 2022 For Switch

Developer Ternox has announced STONKS-9800: Stock Market Simulator for Switch and other platforms. As the name implies, STONKS-9800 is a game where players take the role of a businessman taking on the Japanese stock market. Players will be able to buy stocks and earn profits while avoiding overwork and declining health. It is due to launch sometime in 2022 for Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Farming Simulator 22 trailer shows off the snow-covered Erlengrat map

A new trailer has been released for Farming Simulator 22 that offers a closer look at the game’s Erlengrat map. The map’s mountainous landscape is inspired by the European Alpine regions and features curvy roads, moving passenger trains, and cable cars. Erlengrat joins the US-Midwest-inspired Elmcreek and Southern France-inspired Haut-Beyleron maps in this year’s entry.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Get Your Farmer Boots Ready for Farming Simulator 22

Have you ever thought about shaping and managing a lush vineyard full of grapes and olives on your very own farm? We’re just a few days away from Farming Simulator 22 being released on November 22 and the fulfillment of this dream of yours – even if the dream is just forming right now. With our latest map trailer, you’ll catch a glimpse of Haut-Beyleron, our Mediterranean map inspired by the south of France and its curvy fields, perfectly designed for rows and rows of grape vines and olive groves. There’s also a lot to see and to discover, like the traditional gondolas, floating on the rivers; the observatory, opening its dome at sundown to align the telescope with the stars; or the romantic castle on top of the hill.
AGRICULTURE
IGN

Tamarin - Xbox Launch Trailer

Check out the trailer for Tamarin and join a monkey on his quest to stave off an insect invasion bent on industrializing his forest home which threatens his family's very existence in this action-adventure game, available now on the Xbox Store for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game is also available on PlayStation 4 and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Marsupilami: Hoobadventure launch trailer

Publisher Microids and developer Ocellus Studio have shared a new trailer for Marsupilami: Hoobadventure, their new 2.5D platformer. The game has just now started to reach Switch this week. For more on Marsupilami: Hoobadventure, read the following overview:. Discover the Marsupilamis as you have never seen them before in an...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Microsoft Flight Simulator - Reno Air Races Expansion Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for the Reno Air Races expansion, available now for purchase in the Microsoft Flight Simulator marketplace. Take off in the world's fastest motorsport in this exhilarating online multiplayer racing experience. Choose from dozens of highly detailed racing aircraft, developed in close collaboration with the Reno Air Racing Association.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

The Wild at Heart launch trailer

The Wild at Heart has started to release on Switch, and to celebrate, publisher Humble Games and developer Moonlight Kids have readied a new launch trailer. Thanks to the game’s eShop page, we have the following overview overview for The Wild at Heart:. Wield an ever-growing herd of quirky creatures...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Farming Simulator 22 will have Nvidia DLSS support at launch

Farming Simulator 22 has had a longer development cycle compared to its predecessors. While developer Giants Software said that the decision to wait an additional year over the norm had to go with developing around the next-gen consoles, that doesn’t mean that PC users were shafted in the shuffle. Instead, they’ll actually get to enjoy a series first at launch — Nvidia DLSS support.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

NERF Legends launch trailer

NERF Legends, a sci-fi shooter based on Hasbro’s NERF IP, arrives on Switch today. Marking the occasion, developer GameMill Entertainment has shared a launch trailer for the game. Check it out below the break. Here’s an overview with some additional details for NERF Legends in case you missed it:. NERF...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Farming Simulator 22 global release times schedule

Giants Software has revealed the global release times for Farming Simulator 22. The game officially launches on November 22, but these timings show that, in reality, it will release across November 21 and 22 with a simultaneous worldwide launch. This guide covers when the game will be available on a per timezone basis.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nerf Legends - Launch Trailer

Check out the action-packed launch trailer for Nerf Legends, the first-person blasting game inspired by Hasbro's iconic NERF toy line. Nerf Legends is available now PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Farming Simulator 22 COUNTDOWN: Release Date, Time & More

It's almost time to dive back into the whacky world of Farming Simulator as the 2022 release is just days away. For anyone who has never experienced the weird combination of stress and relaxation that these games can offer, you're in for a treat. Developer Giants Software is looking to...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Farming Simulator 22 difficulty levels explained

Farming Simulator 22 is a game that expects you to already know what you’re doing and gives you very little to go on when starting a new save file. One of the most significant choices you’ll make when starting a new game is the difficulty level, and that will determine how enjoyable the dozens of hours you put into your farm are. This guide explains all three difficulty levels in the game to help you make an informed decision.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Farming Simulator 22 trailer celebrates the game’s release

Giants Software is celebrating the release of Farming Simulator 22 with a launch trailer. This latest entry in the series allows players to set up their farm on one of three maps inspired by southern France, the US-Midwest, and the European Alpine region. There’s also a new seasonal system that will dictate when is best to grow certain crops and also cover the land in snow, which comes with its own set of challenges for farmers.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Tropical Merge is a farming simulator, out now in select countries on Android

Tropical Merge is a family farm adventure game full of mysteries that has been soft-launched. It's now available on Android for players from the United Kingdom, Russia, and a few other countries. About Tropical Merge. Tropical Merge has been developed and published by Clever Apps Pte. Ltd. It specializes in...
VIDEO GAMES

