ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Target will keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
KXAN
KXAN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CRfDa_0d3tTYPQ00

NEW YORK (AP) — Target will no longer open its stores on Thanksgiving Day, making permanent a shift to the unofficial start of the holiday season that was suspended during the pandemic.

To limit crowds in stores, retailers last year were forced to turn what had become a weekend shopping blitz into an extended event, with holiday sales beginning as early as October.

That forced shift appears to have been fortuitous.

U.S. holiday sales last November and December rose 8.2% in 2020 from the previous year, according to The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group. The trade group predicts 2021 could shatter that record, growing between 8.5% and 10.5%.

Average US price of gas steady over past 2 weeks, at $3.49

Americans, able to get the same offers over a broader timespan relieving some of the stresses that go hand in hand with the holidays, appeared to embrace the change.

“What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a note to employees.

The new standard at Target, on top of very healthy sales last year, could push other retailers to follow in its path.

Distribution and call centers will have some staff on Thanksgiving, Target said Monday, but stores will remain closed.

Target began opening its stores on Thanksgiving a decade ago, joining other retailers in kicking off Black Friday sales a day early and creating a holiday rush after the turkey feast. Many did so to compete with Amazon.com and other rising online threats.

Fauci: Vaccinated families can enjoy holidays without masks

But the shift seemed to merely cannibalize Black Friday sales. And big retailers suffered some blowback from critics who said thousands of people were forced to work, rather than being with family during the holiday.

Some stores and malls like the Mall of America in Minnesota, ended the practice and remained closed on Thanksgiving. Some, like Costco and Nordstrom, never opened their doors during the holiday, saying they wanted to respect the holiday.

Thanksgiving had historically not been a big sales day overall, not one of the top 10, because stores usually opened their doors around 5 p.m. However, it’s been a big online sales day.

Last year, the holiday trailed only Cyber Monday and Black Friday in online sales, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Retailers Americans Are Most Likely to Regret Buying From

As we enter the 2021 holiday shopping season, Americans have gift-buying on their minds. And we all know at least one “difficult” gift recipient within our family or social circles, the person who requires much more thought and deliberation than usual to successfully buy for.  The fear of being considered a poor gift-giver can cause […]
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
CBS LA

‘No Employees Showing Up Today’: Customers Who Prepaid For Thanksgiving Meals At Rancho Cucamonga Boston Market Find The Store Closed

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — A series of personnel and store problems led to a Boston Market store in Rancho Cucamonga keeping its doors closed on Thanksgiving Day, leaving customers who prepaid for large meals hungry and scrambling for a Plan B. Several customers posted to social media that they arrived at Boston Market, 10890 Foothill Boulevard, on Thanksgiving Day only to find the store locked tight and a hand-written sign of apology posted on the door. “No employees showing up today…we are unable to fulfill the orders!!! We are sorry!!!” the sign said. Several people reported driving as much as an hour to...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CNN

These major chains boomed as small retailers had to close up shop

(CNN) — Many Americans are shopping small Saturday to support mom-and-pop clothing, toy, furniture, sporting goods, hardware and electronics' stores. But this year's Small Business Saturday promotion is unlikely to change the fortunes of independent shops in America, which have diverged dramatically from their larger rivals. Small retailers have been...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Black Friday Sales#Retail Trade#Holiday Sales#Target#Ap#Americans#Amazon Com
24/7 Wall St.

Theses Are The Only 26 Sears Stories Left In America

Sears was founded in 1892. At that time it was known as Sears, Roebuck which included the names of its two founders. One of its earliest successes was in the mail order catalog business. However, over time it built so many stores that it was the largest retailer in America in the late 1980s. Sears […]
RETAIL
Washington Post

GameStop Draws Crowds for PlayStation 5: Black Friday Update

It’s crunch time for U.S. retailers as masses of shoppers return to in-person shopping after the long, pandemic-induced hiatus. This year is shaping up to be another record for overall spending. But there’s a long list of concerns, which have been reinforced in recent weeks by a series of uneven earnings reports. Will retailers have enough products to meet high demand as shipping containers pile up at ports? Will consumers be willing to pay more for their merchandise amid rising prices and scarce discounts? And will companies have enough manpower to handle the expected rise in spending?
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Costco
Washington Post

Investors Are Downbeat as Shopping Starts: Black Friday Update

It’s crunch time for U.S. retailers as masses of shoppers return to in-person shopping after the long, pandemic-induced hiatus. This year is shaping up to be another record for overall spending. But there’s a long list of concerns, which have been reinforced in recent weeks by a series of uneven earnings reports. Will retailers have enough products to meet high demand as shipping containers pile up at ports? Will consumers be willing to pay more for their merchandise amid rising prices and scarce discounts? And will companies have enough manpower to handle the expected rise in spending?
SHOPPING
CNN

This could finally be Sears' and Kmart's last holiday shopping season

New York (CNN Business) — This Black Friday could very likely be the start of the final holiday shopping season for Sears and Kmart, two brands that once proudly dominated the US retail landscape. The two chains are only a shell of what they were when the holding company that...
RETAIL
CBS Philly

Shoppers, Retailers Alike At Cherry Hill Mall Cherish ‘More Traditional’ Black Friday

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Shoppers packed into stores and malls across the Philadelphia region on this Black Friday. Eyewitness News was at the Cherry Hill Mall on Friday morning as they opened its doors. “This is just a tradition we do every year,” Lee Gitzes, a Black Friday shopper, said. Traditions continue. (Credit: CBS3) Black Friday kicked off dark and early at 6 a.m. with shoppers eager to get a deal at the Cherry Hill Mall. “I actually love it the most, I think, because I’ll get up for this because it’s just really fun,” shopper Ava Friedrichs said. Retailers are banking on people showing...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
CBS Denver

Colorado Shoppers Return To Stores On Black Friday

(CBS4) — This year, according to the National Retail Federation, retailers are making a big comeback — and setting records — thanks to consumer spending habits. And it may come as a shock, but experts say e-commerce is only a small part of it. (credit: CBS) “We love stores, and the thing is as soon as the stores opened back up, we went back to them again brick and mortar sales are up 64% this year from last year, which is really good news. These are people physically going to the stores to take immediate possession of the goods,” said Darrin Duber-Smith,...
RETAIL
Business Insider

Retail workers weigh in on why they plan to quit before the busy holiday shopping season, as the Great Resignation continues to shake the industry

Following record resignation rates in September, retail employees are continuing to put in their two weeks ahead of the holidays. Workers told Insider they're leaving due to low pay, poor working conditions, lack of scheduling flexibility, and pandemic burnout. "Many of my friends are just tired of it, they don't...
RETAIL
KXAN

KXAN

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy