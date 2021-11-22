ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden nominates Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to second term

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden announced Monday he will nominate Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to a second four-year term. “While there’s still more to be done, we’ve made remarkable progress over the last 10 months in...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

