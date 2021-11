PERU, Neb. – McPherson College’s women were halfway home to their fourth straight victory to open the season, but Peru State caught fire on the offensive end in the second half Saturday to outlast the Bulldogs, 77-70. Mac led 19-15 after a quarter and 33-31 at the half. But the Bobcats began to light it up with 24 points in the third quarter and they added 22 more points in the fourth quarter. It was Peru’s ninth game of the year as it improved its record to 5-4.

PERU, NE ・ 14 DAYS AGO