The Seattle Seahawks (3-7) are scraping the bottom of the barrel in the NFC West. They've lost two straight games since Russell Wilson returned to the starting lineup from a finger injury. On Monday Night Football, they'll travel to FedEx Field for a Week 12 matchup against the Washington Football Team (4-6). Washington's two-game winning streak has helped them gain ground in the NFC East, and securing a third consecutive victory could help them close the gap in the NFC Wild Card race.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO