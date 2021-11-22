ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Cyber Alliance Cybersecurity Toolkits Adopted For Use Under The UK Government Digital Access Programme

By AIT News Desk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) announced its participation in the UK Government Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Digital Access Programme (DAP). Through its Digital Access Programme (DAP), FCDO is now working with five countries Brazil, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and Indonesia – to improve secure, safe, equitable digital access. Backed...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toolkits#Cyber Security#Digital Economy#Uk#Gca#The Uk Government Foreign#Fcdo Rrb#Nigerian#South African#Tech Hubs#Kpmg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
