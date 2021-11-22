ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

What Kamala Harris' outgoing comms chief teaches her 6-year-old daughter about her career

By Cindy Myers
MSNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on working women. And no one knows that better than Ashley Etienne, the outgoing communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris and deputy special assistant to President Joe Biden. Last week, Etienne announced that she was leaving The White House at the end of December....

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris in lead for 2024 if Biden decides not to run, poll says

Former first lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris have emerged as favourites for the Democratic nomination in 2024, if President Joe Biden opts not to run for a second term, a new poll shows.The Hill-HarrisX poll has the women leading a slew of other likely candidates, including former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg.Among those candidates, Ms Harris had the most support, with 13 per cent of respondents in the 18-19 November survey saying they would support her. She was closely followed by Ms Obama, who had...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MotorBiscuit

Kamala Harris Called Out On Twitter For Elon Musk Snub

Love him or hate him, Elon Musk and his car company Tesla have changed the automotive industry. Tesla is at the forefront of the EV market, and the company’s success has earned Elon Musk a fervent fan base and recognition among tech pundits. Some of those pundits are not happy with United States Vice President Kamala Harris at the moment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Kamala Harris-Pete Buttigieg rivalry chatter reportedly rampant in White House

The Biden White House has been extraordinarily leaky in regards to Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Over the past couple of weeks we've seen several reports from national publications alleging that some in Harris' orbit are growing increasingly concerned about her political future. Some of this concern reportedly stems from a perceived lack of support from Biden, as well as the Biden team's purported favoritism of Buttigieg.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Mining Journal

Vice presidential woes of Kamala Harris continue

WASHINGTON — For 85 minutes last Friday, the Vice President of the United States held the power of the presidency, as Joe Biden underwent his first physical exam in office. He was anesthetized for a colonoscopy for that time, requiring the temporary transfer of power until he recovered consciousness and was judged “fit for duty” to resume the obligations of his office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comms#Street Art#Juggling#Working Women#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
TheDailyBeast

Kamala Harris Is on Her Way to Becoming the Next Dan Quayle

This Thanksgiving, the knives are out for Kamala Harris. This week, she became the first woman to serve as acting president, when power briefly transferred to her while Joe Biden was under anesthesia. Nevertheless, rumors are swirling that Biden won’t seek re-election (he and his team vehemently insist he will), and there’s growing concern that Harris—who has had more than her fair share of gaffes and missteps—lacks the political instincts to lead Democrats into the promised land.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Dan Abrams Calls Out Biden, Harris and Others Condemning Rittenhouse Verdict: ‘Impugning the Entire Judicial System’

Dan Abrams called out leaders across the U.S. political spectrum on Monday night for their reactions to the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Abrams, the host of Dan Abrams Live on Newsnation, warned that leaders ignoring the facts of the case and politicizing the verdict is not only wrong but is undermining our “entire judicial system … for political purposes.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy