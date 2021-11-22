ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

What top teachers see in Tiger Woods’ recent swing video

By Matthew Rudy
Golf Digest
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiger Woods' swing has always been distinctive. And, after showing off his first full pass since before back surgery in January and a devastating car crash in February, that's still very true. The careful short iron at the Medalist Golf Club range lit golf social media on fire, fueling speculation (and...

www.golfdigest.com

Comments / 9

Clark Kent
6d ago

play golf all you want good to see you come back but you can't take pain medicine on the golf course that's a drug enhancement drug can't take pain medicine play golf the illegal

Reply
4
