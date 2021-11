Thanksgiving is just a couple of days away, and there are a number of local businesses that will be open for islanders who need a few last-minute ingredients, as well as folks who want to completely avoid the kitchen altogether. From grocery stores for essential supplies, to restaurants that will be serving up full Thanksgiving feasts, (with absolutely no cooking or clean-up required), here is a round-up of what’s open on Hatteras Island on Turkey Day.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO