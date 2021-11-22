ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Chief: No evidence parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3seErZ_0d3tMmZF00

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The SUV driver who plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring 48, was leaving the scene of a domestic dispute that had taken place just minutes earlier, Waukesha’s police chief said Monday.

Police Chief Dan Thompson said that there was no evidence the bloodshed Sunday was a terrorist attack or that the suspect, Darrell Brooks Jr., knew anyone in the parade. Brooks acted alone, the chief said.

Brooks, 39, of Milwaukee, had left the site of the domestic disturbance before officers arrived, and was not being chased by police at the time of the crash, according to the chief, who gave no further details on the dispute.

Police said they were drawing up five charges of intentional homicide against Brooks.

Wisconsin parade tragedy: Witnesses describe chaos after SUV plows into Christmas parade

He has been charged with crimes 16 times since 1999 and had two outstanding cases against him at the time of the parade disaster — including one in which he was accused of deliberately running down a woman with his vehicle.

On Sunday, a joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms gave way in an instant to screams and the sight of crumpled bodies as the SUV sped through barricades and struck dancers, musicians and others in the community of 72,000.

The dead were identified as four women ages 52 to 79 and an 81-year-old man. Members of a Dancing Grannies club were among those killed , as was a bank employee.

Mayor Shawn Reilly described the parade as a “Norman Rockwell-type” event that “became a nightmare.”

“It looked like dummies being thrown in the air,” said Nicole Schneiter, who was there with her children and grandchildren. “It took a second to register, like, ‘Is that what we really just saw?’ And then you looked in the road and there were just people laying in the road.”

At least nine patients, most of them children, were listed in critical condition at two hospitals, and seven others were reported in serious condition.

The chief said that while police were not pursuing Brooks before he entered the parade route, an officer did fire a shot to try to stop him but ceased shooting because of the danger to others. Brooks was not injured.

Brooks has two open criminal cases in Milwaukee County. In one case, filed Nov. 5, he is charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, reckless endangering, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and battery. Records show his $1,000 cash bond was posted on Friday.

In that case, a woman told police that Brooks deliberately ran her over with his vehicle in a gas station parking lot after a fight. She was hospitalized for her injuries.

In the other case, filed in July 2020, Brooks is charged with reckless endangering and illegal possession of a firearm.

His attorney in those cases, Joseph Domask, said he was not representing him in the parade crash.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office said prosecutors’ $1,000 bail recommendation for Brooks was “inappropriately low,” given the charges. The DA’s office said it is investigating the matter.

Republican Rebecca Kleefisch, a former Wisconsin lieutenant governor who is running for governor in 2022, called the killings “yet another avoidable tragedy that occurred because a violent career criminal was allowed to walk free and terrorize our community.”

Brooks is an aspiring rapper. On a YouTube page, a video that has since been removed showed him rapping in front of a red Ford SUV resembling the one at the parade. The rapper uses the name MathBoi Fly on his Twitter and other social media accounts.

The horror of the crash was recorded by the city’s livestream and onlookers’ cellphones. One video shows the moment the SUV broke through the barricades and includes the apparent sound of gunfire.

“It was like a war scene walking through there” afterward, said Ken Walter, who had been riding in the parade in a hot air balloon basket towed on a trailer along with his wife and youngest son. “There were these piles of blankets with cops standing over them that you just knew were bodies.”

Walter said he saw a red SUV careen into view and watched it hit a member of his real estate-agency parade contingent, then barrel straight into members of the Waukesha South High School marching band.

The SUV continued down the parade route. Behind it, people were screaming, running, searching for family and friends and unsure whether they were still in danger, he recalled.

Schneiter said that after sheltering in a store, she emerged to see bodies in the street, along with strollers, chairs, candy and shoes.

Police identified those killed as Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted on its Facebook page that its members were “doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade, putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness.”

Eighteen children ages 3 to 16 were brought to Children’s Wisconsin Hospital, including three sets of siblings, said Dr. Amy Drendel, medical director of the emergency department.

They suffered injuries ranging from scrapes on their faces to broken bones and serious head injuries, she said. Six were listed in critical condition.

The Waukesha school district canceled classes Monday and Tuesday and said extra counselors would be on hand for students and staff. The parade’s lineup included cheer, dance and band entries associated with district schools.

The parade, held each year on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, is sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. This year’s parade was the 59th one.

Waukesha is about 55 miles (90 kilometers) from Kenosha, where Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday of all charges in the shooting deaths of two men and the wounding of a third during unrest there in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Abilene Police identify Lubbock man killed in early morning stabbing

ABILENE and LUBBOCK, Texas – Abilene Police identified the victim of a deadly stabbing as Matthew Charles Fouse, 42, “with a listed address from Lubbock.” Police said there was a call in North Abilene at 2:39 a.m. Wednesday for a stabbing. Fouse was stabbed multiple times, APD said. “Police secured the scene and the victim […]
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Temple Police Department searching for missing and endangered teen

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Departent is searching for a missing and endangered 14-year-old girl. Savannah Hodges was last seen wearing a dark blue/gray Columbia shirt, pink plaid pajama pants, and white Crocs. If you have any information, you can call Temple PD at 254-298-5500. SOURCE: Temple Police Department
TEMPLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
KLST/KSAN

Alabama 14-year-old stole vehicle, escaped juvenile detention camp before police say they stopped him with spike strips

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old is once again in custody Wednesday night after he escaped a juvenile detention camp and led law enforcement in a car chase. Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said the teenager escaped the George J. Mitnick Juvenile Camp by stealing a vehicle. Police said WCSO Captain Ralph Williams observed […]
ALABAMA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Jail logs: November 26, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Police say be smart when meeting for internet exchanges

WACO, Texas – As social media has gained popularity – so has buying things off of social media. When using online platforms to buy and sell items – police say to use caution. Police say the best place to exchange an item is at the police department because there are people there 24/7 and security […]
WACO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
KLST/KSAN

Two vehicle collision on Sherwood Way at Oxford Drive

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department responded to a two vehicle collision in the intersection of Sherwood Way at Oxford Drive, Thursday afternoon, November 25, 2021. According to police officers on-the scene, a blue Mercedes SUV traveling westbound on Sherwood Way, who claimed to have a green light to go through the intersection. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

3 Andrews High band members recovering after bus crash

ANDREWS, Texas (Nexstar)- Some good news out of Andrews, three of the students hospitalized after Friday’s bus crash are continuing to recover.  Band members Kaydence Matschek and Melody Avila have now been released from the hospital and are continuing to recover at home, according to family friend Kristie Sáenz. Tobias “Toby” Olivas remains hospitalized following a […]
ANDREWS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Real Estate#Ap#Suv#Dancing Grannies
KLST/KSAN

Rittenhouse voices regrets — but not about acting in self-defense

Kyle Rittenhouse voiced some regrets in his hourlong interview with NewsNation's Ashleigh Banfield on Tuesday. But the 18-year-old man from Antioch, Illinois, who was last week acquitted on all charges stemming from the shooting deaths of two men and the grievous injury to a third during last year's riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, stressed that acting in self-defense was not one of them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy