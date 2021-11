10 seconds had not even elapsed in the game between Minnesota and Wisconsin before a targeting call led to the ejection of one Badger defender. On the first play from scrimmage, Collin Wilder was flagged for a hit on Minnesota WR Chris Autman-Bell. The hit was high and up around the helmet, but Wilder did appear to do his best by leading with his shoulder on the player. Autman-Bell was also in the process of falling to the ground, changing Wilder’s target zone in the process.

