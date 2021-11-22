ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

NIMBL Gains Google Cloud Premier Partner Status, Expanding Collaboration and Enhancing Transformation Capabilities

albuquerqueexpress.com
 6 days ago

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / NIMBL, a business technology and innovation acceleration company, has achieved Google Cloud Premier Partner status. The designation broadens NIMBL's ability to help companies design a responsible approach to transformation that delivers better business outcomes faster - especially in today's circular economy and...

