Several new character backgrounds being introduced in the next Dungeons & Dragons book are the most powerful backgrounds ever added to the game. Next month, Wizards of the Coast will publish Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos, a new D&D rulebook that details the magical school of Strixhaven that was introduced earlier this year in Magic: The Gathering. Included in the book are new character backgrounds for players to use when playing a campaign set in Strixhaven, which will grant players access to a limited list of spells themed around one of Strixhaven's five colleges. Speaking with Todd Kenrick in a video posted earlier this week, D&D senior rules designer Jeremy Crawford confirmed that these backgrounds are likely the most powerful to ever be added to Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition rules.

