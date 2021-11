This morning, one of our fine Patrons asked if anyone had seen the 128GB version of HP’s Snapdragon-powered Chromebook x2 11 tablets actually for sale and available. I immediately responded, “I’ve not seen it anywhere” which also prompted me to take a look around and see if, perhaps, it was listed somewhere. Best Buy currently sells the 8GB/64GB version of the 11″ Chrome OS tablet complete with a USI stylus and detachable folio keyboard. This version retails for $599 which is a bit pricey but it is frequently on sale for much less. As a matter of fact, you can pick it up right now for only $399 which is much easier to stomach.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO