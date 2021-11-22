ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NIMBL Gains Google Cloud Premier Partner Status, Expanding Collaboration and Enhancing Transformation Capabilities

 6 days ago

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / NIMBL, a business technology and innovation acceleration company, has achieved Google Cloud Premier Partner status. The designation broadens NIMBL's ability to help companies design a responsible approach to transformation that delivers better business outcomes faster - especially in today's circular economy and...

TechRadar

Cloud services will accelerate business transformation

The cloud market is booming. Worldwide spending on public cloud is forecast to have grown 23% by the end of 2021 to total $332 billion, up from $270 billion in 2020, according to the latest Gartner forecast. As global businesses look to accelerate digital transformation in order to survive in a post-COVID-19 world with higher adoption of remote working and digital penetration, many are pivoting to a hybrid cloud ecosystem with data at its core.
austinnews.net

EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2021 / EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. ('EnviroMetal'), (CSE:ETI) (OTCQX:EVLLF) (7N2:FSE) reports the Company's shareholders approved all resolutions set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated October 7, 2021, at the Company's Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held November 22, 2021 in Burnaby, British Columbia.
austinnews.net

Torq Announces Changes to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2021 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSXV:TORQ)(OTCQX:TRBMF) ('Torq' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that Marie-Hélène Turgeon, who served as a Board observer and advisor for the Company, has now been appointed as a Director. Ms. Turgeon is an ESG advisor with extensive experience working in Latin America. Ivan Bebek, a co-founder and a Director, has retired from his role as a Director, due to conflicts with over-boarding, however, he will continue his involvement with Torq as an advisor to the Board of Directors.
Black Enterprise

The New Way to Retire: Start a Digital Business

What do you think of when you think of retirement?. Perhaps you picture yourself digging your feet into warm sand while holding a piña colada, and/or envisioning more free time to pursue that dream project you’ve always put off. Perhaps the thought of retirement simply makes you cringe; after all, you’ve been devoted to an endeavor your entire professional life, and still find meaning in the work. Whatever retirement experience you have in mind, there’s no right or wrong way to do it. The truth is, we’re constantly reinventing ourselves as we go, and that’s part of the beauty of life.
austinnews.net

BuzzFeed Taps Bambuser to Create Live Video Shopping Initiatives

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2021 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER.ST)(FRA:5JL.F) Bambuser announced today a new partnership with BuzzFeed, the premier media company for digital content and commerce for millennial and Gen Z audiences, to help produce original content across its network including BuzzFeed.com and relevant social channels. Together Bambuser will help power BuzzFeed's live shopping offerings and will integrate with both Tasty and BuzzFeed Shopping.
austinnews.net

Vyapar App simplifies financial management for MSMEs

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/ATK): Financial management is the key to business success. There's no refuting this fact, but despite that, many business owners are simply not careful enough. India has approximately 6.3 Crore MSMEs which contributes about 29% towards the GDP through its national and international trade. 70...
techwire.net

Empowering Your Teams with Cloud Collaboration

Collaboration tools “proved to be critical success points” that allowed state and local governments to maintain continuity of services during the COVID-19 pandemic, said William (Bill) Rials, Ph.D., senior fellow for the Center for Digital Government (CDG) during a recent Government Technology webinar. Now, with more than two-thirds (67 percent) of government leaders focused on modernization over the next two years according to a CDG survey,1 it's essential to ensure these efforts support remote or hybrid working environments. Doing so, however, will require thinking about collaboration tools in a new way.
austinnews.net

Cytta Corp. Announces Uplift to OTCQB Venture Market

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA) the purveyor of, proprietary software compression technology (SUPR) that radically shifts how video is streamed, consumed, transferred and stored, and the IGAN incident command virtual policing system which seamlessly streams, integrates any and all available video and audio sources during emergency situations, announces that its OTCQB market quotation has been approved and came into effect at market open on Nov 24th, 2021.
aithority.com

IOTech Partners With Google Cloud to Provide Integrated Edge-Cloud Solutions at Scale

IOTech’s IoT platforms, Edge Xpert and Edge XRT enable Google Cloud customers to extract and process data from a broad range of OT devices at the edge. Edge software provider IOTech announced it is expanding its partnership with Google Cloud to offer smart and integrated edge-cloud solutions for enterprise companies. With this partnership, industrial users including manufacturing, building automation, and smart energy can now deploy smart, no-code and integrated edge-cloud solutions at scale.
aithority.com

Nimble Robotics Transforms eCommerce Fulfillment, Deploying Fleets Of Intelligent Picking Robots, Alleviating Record Labor Shortages

Fortune 500 retailers turn to startup to address labor shortages and meet skyrocketing eCommerce growth. Nimble Robotics, Inc., a robotics and e-commerce fulfillment technology company, shared for the first time a view of its robots picking and packing hundreds of thousands of customer orders in production each day. Nimble is working with many of the world’s largest and most well-known brands including Best Buy, Victoria’s Secret, Puma, NFI/CalCartage, iHerb, Adore Me, Weee! and others. Nimble robots are picking in warehouses developed by the leading solutions integrators like AutoStore, Opex, Bastian, Swisslog, TGW and Kuecker Pulse Integration (KPI).
tvtechnology.com

EditShare Enhances FLOW MAM With New NLE Panel Capabilities, Proxy Support

BOSTON—EditShare has updated its FLOW media asset management (MAM) system with enterprise-level availability and redundancy to ensure continuous, high-level system performance and uptime and released new enhancements for its EFS shared storage system, such as smart shortcuts, system transparency and automation, the company said. The FLOW updates introduce new Adobe...
