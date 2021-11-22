ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Halberd Successfully Eradicates TNF-a, a Major Contributing Factor to Alzheimer's Disease

austinnews.net
 6 days ago

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) successfully eradicated 85% of Tumor Necrosis Factor-alpha (TNF-α) from synthetic cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) in preliminary testing. Through Halberd's patented extracorporeal process, in combination with its patent-pending laser eradication methodology, TNF-α was eliminated through exposure to tuned...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

‘The Long Good-Bye’; New Hope In The Battle Against Alzheimer’s Disease

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Tony Bennett sang about leaving his heart in San Francisco, and Sunday night the city’s heart was aching as CBS aired his final televised performance. But, as Alzheimer’s disease has slowly silenced the iconic singer, it’s happening at a time when medical researchers are more optimistic than ever. “She gets too hungry for dinner at eight,” crooned Bennett as he took the stage with Lady Gaga in their “One Last Time” duet concert. In it, he sang a lot of the old standards from his past, and it was Alzheimer’s that was dictating his playlist. “The early phase,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ucr.edu

Scientists discover potential cause of Alzheimer’s Disease

Prevailing theories posit plaques in the brain cause Alzheimer’s disease. New UC Riverside research instead points to cells’ slowing ability to clean themselves as the likely cause of unhealthy brain buildup. Along with signs of dementia, doctors make a definitive Alzheimer’s diagnosis if they find a combination of two things...
RIVERSIDE, CA
MedicalXpress

The hunt for a simple blood test to detect Alzheimer's disease

Even in the prime of our lives, while still healthy and clever, our brains may be secretly developing the deadly plaques and tangles of Alzheimer's disease. The first sign of trouble is memory loss—and, by then, damage is done. But innovative new blood tests can now detect these hidden signs...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Gehrig
MedicalXpress

Drug designed for Alzheimer's disease may hold promise for treating glioblastoma

New Cleveland Clinic research has found that drugs originally designed to help treat Alzheimer's disease may hold promise for glioblastoma, the most common and lethal type of primary brain tumor. The findings were published in Nature Cancer. A class of drugs called BACE1 inhibitors were once among the most anticipated...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Mutant mice breakthrough finds probable cause of Alzheimer's disease

A team of WA researchers may have discovered a cheap, revolutionary treatment for Alzheimer's disease—and the key is a body part you may not expect. Dementia is the second leading cause of death of Australians and the leading cause of death for women, according to Dementia Australia. Of around 472,000...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

I Forget Names All the Time: Could This Be Alzheimer's Disease?

I have reached the age where I place items in special locations throughout the house, believing I will easily remember where I put them. Unfortunately, I do not remember where the items are located, which is incredibly stressful to me, especially on days when time is tight. I am also...
HEALTH
earth.com

Drinking coffee protects against Alzheimer’s disease

A new longitudinal study led by Edith Cowan University (ECU), Australia, has found that drinking coffee reduces the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Moreover, drinking more coffee was positively correlated with increased capacities for planning, self-control, and attention. As part of the Australian Imaging, Biomarkers, and Lifestyle Study of Aging,...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Tnf#Drugs#Sec#Eradicates#Jackson Center#Halb#Csf#Halberd Corporation#President Ceo#Cte
WDAM-TV

New brain scan improves diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - November is Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. This disease robs you of your memory, thinking, and time. With more than six million Americans living with this disease, and 57,000 people in Mississippi suffering from this type of dementia, WDAM wanted to help. We sat down with...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Medscape News

Gum Disease Bacteria a New Treatment Target for Alzheimer's?

An oral, experimental medication that targets the bacteria that causes gum disease may offer a "new treatment paradigm" for mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD), new research suggests. Results from the phase 2/3 GAIN trial of atuzaginstat (Cortexyme Inc), which targets the gum bacteria Porphyromonas gingivalis (Pg), suggest the pathogen...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
PTSD
Nature.com

Two-faced behavior of microglia in Alzheimer's disease

Microglia form barriers that attenuate the propagation of amyloid pathology in Alzheimer's disease. d'Errico et al. have uncovered a paradoxical ability of microglia to spread amyloid plaques, which depends on the transcription factor IRF8. Here, we highlight the contexts in which this may happen and discuss outstanding questions. A traditional...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
newfoodmagazine.com

Could coffee help prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s disease?

Researchers think coffee could help to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease in later life, though it’s not currently clear which specific ingredient was responsible for the benefit. Good news for those of us who can’t face the day without their morning flat white: a long-term study has revealed drinking...
FOOD & DRINKS
WNEM

Local expert studies Alzheimer’s, disease prevention

November is Alzheimer’s awareness month, and more than 6 million Americans struggle with the disease. Despite the millions raised for research and therapy, so much is still unknown. "There are lot of people that are unaware, that think it's a natural part of aging. Alzheimer's is actually associated with unhealthy...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Discover Mag

A Personal Glimpse at Living With Early-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease

This story is the third in a three-part series about early-onset Alzheimer's disease. Read part 1 here and part 2 here. Anitra Mostacero was an over-achiever. She joined the Air Force at the age of 19 and rose the ranks to become a Senior Master Sergeant. Along the way, she earned a bachelor’s degree, an MBA and several certifications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Disrupted circadian regulation of cognition in Alzheimer's disease

Circadian dysfunction linked to Alzheimer's disease is known to disrupt sleep and daily activity patterns. New research in a mouse model of the disease suggests beta-amyloid buildup in the brain, one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease, could also contribute to deficits in circadian regulation of learning and memory early in the disease process.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
natureworldnews.com

Alzheimer’s Disease Vaccine? Antibody Experiment in Mice Could Lead to this Breakthrough

Scientists from UK and Germany had discovered a new approach in not just treating Alzheimer's disease - the leading cause of dementia - but also generating vaccine from it. The novel method for treatment has shown success in reducing symptoms of the disease using mouse models. Both the antibody-based treatment and the protein-based vaccine exhibited promising results, although it is unclear if the vaccination works on humans.
SCIENCE
mentaldaily.com

Texas study yields new biomarker of Alzheimer’s disease

A team of researchers who released their recent findings in Nature Aging showcased how declines in a measure of brain network organization precede cognitive impairment observed among older adults. The study also determined that brain network declines are more profound among people with lower educational attainment. indicating how the social...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy