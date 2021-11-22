Halberd Successfully Eradicates TNF-a, a Major Contributing Factor to Alzheimer's Disease

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Tony Bennett sang about leaving his heart in San Francisco, and Sunday night the city’s heart was aching as CBS aired his final televised performance. But, as Alzheimer’s disease has slowly silenced the iconic singer, it’s happening at a time when medical researchers are more optimistic than ever. “She gets too hungry for dinner at eight,” crooned Bennett as he took the stage with Lady Gaga in their “One Last Time” duet concert. In it, he sang a lot of the old standards from his past, and it was Alzheimer’s that was dictating his playlist. “The early phase,...

