BROSSARD, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / G Mining Ventures Corp. (' GMIN ' or the ' Corporation ') is exercising its right to buydown 1.0% of the total 3.5% net smelter return royalty (' NSR ') held on its Tocantinzinho Gold Project (the ' Project '), resulting in a NSR of 2.5% (the ' First Buydown Right '). In consideration for the First Buydown Right, the Corporation will make a cash payment of $2.0 million to the original royalty holders pursuant to the agreement dating back to 2003, as subsequently amended (the ' Original Royalty Holders '). The buydown of the NSR provides increased exposure to the Project's exploration potential, while reducing the projected operating costs.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO