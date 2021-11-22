ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nordic-Noir Millennium series to be extended by three new books

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish Nordic-Noir series Millennium will be extended by another three books, publishing house Polaris said on Monday, after having acquired the rights to the popular series. The...

