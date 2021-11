It’s Atlanta United offseason time once again. The inevitable roster transition is only a matter of days from beginning. A topsy-turvy 2021 season has everyone wondering what personnel changes are coming to get the Five Stripes closer to the top of MLS. Let’s use some deductive reasoning and gut feelings to put a percentage on the chances that your favorite (or least favorite) player will leave and break your heart. In this three-part series, we’ll go through the entire roster and guess how likely it is a player will leave before the start of next season. It’s important to note that contract info is not readily available in most cases and we’ll be guessing at a lot of the statuses of players heading into the winter.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO