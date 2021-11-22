ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International arrivals in Greece keep rising in October

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS (Reuters) – International air traffic to Greece rose further in October, at the end of the peak summer tourism season, civil aviation authority data showed on Monday. Arrivals more than doubled in that...

Asbarez News

Philoxenia 2021: Armenia Participates in Greece’s International Tourism Exhibition

Armenia’s booth at the 2021 Philoxenia International Tourism Exhibition drew hundreds of visitors, who had the opportunity to learn more about Armenian culture. The exhibition took place in Thessaloniki from November 12 to 14, while following the proper Covid-19 protocols. Visitors received information about the country, hotel accommodations, religious sites...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

First international tourists arrive in Vietnam after months of sky closure

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 18 (ANI/VOVWORLD): A Vietnam Airlines flight departing from the Republic of Korea (RoK) landed at Da Nang International Airport on Wednesday, bringing nearly 30 foreign tourists to local destinations under a pilot program to welcome them back foreign travellers after a hiatus caused by COVID-19. Upon their...
LIFESTYLE
myhoustonmajic.com

International Baecation Inspo [Greece, Bali, Cape Town + More]

In most areas, the weather is getting a little chilly and it may be time for some warmer scenery. Traveling in general is an experience everyone should have over and over again in their lives. Whether it’s venture to a new part of your city or flying across the world, a change in environment isn’t only great for your social feed but for your mental health as well.
WORLD
Reuters

Turkish foreign arrivals rise to nearly 3.5 mln in Oct

ISTANBUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The number of foreign visitors arriving in Turkey jumped to 3.47 million in October, data showed on Monday, surging more than 99% from a year earlier when COVID-19 measures were still in place but still below levels reached in 2019. Turkey began closing borders and...
WORLD
The Independent

EasyJet to reveal £1bn losses after Covid travel curbs

EasyJet is set to reveal its losses hit more than £1bn last year as Covid wreaked havoc on the travel industry.The airline group has suffered a turbulent 12 months on the back of fluctuating travel restrictions across Europe which caused the business to cut flight numbers heavily as holidaymakers stayed in the UK.Bosses will be looking to reassure investors on Tuesday that plans to ramp up flights will go ahead as it enters the first restriction-free Christmas period in two years.In a trading update last month the group said pre-tax losses for the 12 months to September are expected...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hotelnewsresource.com

International Travel Spending Expected to Rise 94% In 2022

Travellers headed to secondary destinations and booking ‘the great outdoors’ in 2021. Eight out of 10 travellers will choose sustainable travel. The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and Trip.com Group have launched ‘Trending in Travel’, a new report that shows the latest trends traveller behaviour and future booking patterns in the wake of COVID-19.
TRAVEL
eturbonews.com

International Tourism Arrivals in Africa and the Middle East

Travel analytics experts have been closely monitoring the winds of change in the travel sector since the pandemic unleased, and up until recently, the air ticketing data was showing the Americas, especially the Caribbean, as the sole game changers when it comes to real-time travel recovery. However, the latest travel data shows that Africa and the Middle East are also proving to be much more resilient.
WORLD
94.1 Duke FM

Concerns over COVID variant trigger more travel curbs on southern Africa

(Reuters) – Australia and several other countries joined nations imposing restrictions on travel from southern Africa on Saturday after the discovery of a new coronavirus variant called Omicron sparked global concern and triggered a market sell-off. Meanwhile, authorities in Amsterdam said that 61 out of around 600 people who arrived...
TRAVEL
94.1 Duke FM

Italy reports 90 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 12,877 new cases

ROME (Reuters) – Italy reported 90 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 51 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,877 from 13,686. Italy has registered 133,627 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll...
WORLD
94.1 Duke FM

German retail suffers at start of crucial Christmas season

BERLIN (Reuters) – A surge in coronavirus cases in Germany has led to a disappointing start to the Christmas season for retailers in Europe’s biggest economy, the sector body said on Sunday. A survey by the HDE retail association showed that only 20% of 350 companies asked were satisfied with...
BUSINESS
KREX

World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa

BRUSSELS (AP) — A slew of nations moved to stop air travel from southern Africa on Friday, and stocks plunged in Asia and Europe in reaction to news of a new, potentially more transmissible COVID-19 variant. “The last thing we need is to bring in a new variant that will cause even more problems,” said […]
LIFESTYLE
AFP

S.Africa tourism in turmoil after variant sparks travel bans

Helpless and furious, South African tour operators are flooded with cancellations as countries follow Britain's decision to ban travel from the region over the discovery of a new coronavirus variant. "We are mostly dealing with cancellations from people who cannot fly," said Morongoe Khoboko, who works for Corporate Traveller Evolution in Johannesburg.
TRAVEL
AFP

Tourists rush to S.Africa airport after travel bans

Anxious-looking travellers thronged Johannesburg international airport and stood in long queues on Friday, desperate to squeeze onto the last flights to countries that had just shut their doors to South Africa. She had travelled to South Africa with her partner to adopt the child and was desperate to get back to their home in Austria.
TRAVEL
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
allears.net

NEWS: U.S. Restricting Travel From 8 Countries Due to New COVID-19 Strain

The strain, known as B.1.1.529 or the “Omicron” variant, was first detected in South Africa, and is now the cause for the latest wave of travel restrictions. These restrictions are out of “out of an abundance of caution given the WHO has now identified this as a ‘variant of concern’.” These travel restrictions go into effect on Monday.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
AFP

South Africa calls travel bans 'draconian, unjustified'

South Africa's health ministry on Friday attacked a global rush to impose travel bans to slow the spread of a new Covid variant as "draconian," unscientific and contrary to WHO advice. The new strain, named Omicron, has been blamed for a surge in cases in South Africa, but has already cropped up in Hong Kong, Belgium, Israel and Botswana. "We believe that some of the reactions have been unjustified," Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a news conference, accusing some leaders whom he did not name of seeking a "scapegoat." Britain was the first slap a flight ban from countries in southern Africa, just hours after South Africa revealed it had detected the variant which has multiple mutations.
TRAVEL

