International arrivals in Greece keep rising in October

EasyJet is set to reveal its losses hit more than £1bn last year as Covid wreaked havoc on the travel industry.The airline group has suffered a turbulent 12 months on the back of fluctuating travel restrictions across Europe which caused the business to cut flight numbers heavily as holidaymakers stayed in the UK.Bosses will be looking to reassure investors on Tuesday that plans to ramp up flights will go ahead as it enters the first restriction-free Christmas period in two years.In a trading update last month the group said pre-tax losses for the 12 months to September are expected...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 18 HOURS AGO