Giancarlo Stanton has often dealt with critics in his first couple seasons with the Yankees. Despite what those people may have said regarding striking out too much, whatever else, he never really should’ve gotten boos for his performance. When healthy from 2018-20, he put up a 132 OPS+. That not quite as good as his MVP heyday with the Marlins, but he was still very, very effective at the plate.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO