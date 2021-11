Play on stay. A pension that I thought of by shifting my perspective from a simple stay to a play. What is play, it is accompanied by fun and enjoyment through experience. Most of the people living in apartments have a lack of play in the living space. It's a simple game, but something you can't do in an apartment living room. Plants swaying in the wind, the experience of touching the soil, etc. And the experience of the children's playground that I learned while designing the kindergarten suggested a new service perspective for the family pool villa with the family.

