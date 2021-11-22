ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Host Flies 10,000 Miles Just to Get Interview With Adele Withheld After Admitting He Hadn't Listened to Her Album

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Australian TV host landed an exclusive interview with...

An Australian journalist has been left feeling “mortified” after committing an interview no-no that ultimately led to his TV station losing its Adele interview. Matt Doran from Channel Seven made the 10,000 mile trip from Sydney to London on November 4 to interview Adele about her upcoming album 30 - only to admit to the hitmaker that he hadn’t actually listened to her album ahead of talking to her about it.
Adele didn’t go easy on an Australian TV reporter, who showed up to an interview without doing the requisite prep work. The superstar British singer had agreed to recorded an interview with Matt Doran, a journalist with the free-to-air Channel 7, for what was to be an Australian exclusive. Doran,...
Sunrise host Matt Doran has been suspended for two weeks after he told Adele that he hadn’t bothered listening to her new album during an interview. The Weekend Sunrise host headed to London earlier this month to interview the pop star. It’s been reported that Doran didn’t ask Adele a single question about her new album.
Adele says her father hadn’t listened to her music for years until she played new album before his death

Adele opened up about her relationship with her father during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.During the conversation, which aired on Sunday (14 November) on CBS in the US, Adele said her father, Mark Evans, didn’t listen to her music for years.The only song he had listened to, she said, was her 2007 single “Hometown Glory”.“He was like, it’s too painful. He would switch it off and he never ever played any of my other music,” Adele told Winfrey.The situation changed shortly before Evans’s death of bowel cancer in May this year.In April, Adele and her father were able to...
(CNN) — When it comes to her art, Adele has a certain way she likes things to be done. The singer believes the tracks on an album should be listened to in their order of arrangement -- and now she's got streaming giant Spotify onside. Following the release of her...
Following his interview setback with Adele, Australian reporter Matt Doran wants fans to go easy on him. Doran, who serves as one of the hosts of Channel 7's "The Weekend Sunrise," flew to London on Nov. 4 for an exclusive interview with Adele for her album, "30." During the sit-down...
In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
Saweetie has had a great year, and it's only going to get better. For starters, the rapper is hosting the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards this Sunday. E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Saweetie before she takes the stage at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and lucky for her fans, the gig sounds like it's going to be well worth the watch. "I think MTV is fun. It's innovative, it's out the box," Saweetie said during the exclusive chat on Thursday, Nov. 11. "And that's the type of artist I am." She continued, "So when I got the call to do it, it was a no brainer." The "Tap In" singer didn't give away...
The actor and director opened up about how his ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star helped put him at ease before their iconic Oscars performance. Almost two years after his romantic duet with Lady Gaga at the 91st Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper finally opened up about the performance that sent the internet spiraling with dating rumors between the two. Bradley revealed why the two seemed to have such great chemistry during the 2019 award show in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday November 17.
