Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams ‘Likes’ Post About the ‘Wrong Person’ Amid Zac Clark Split

By Laura Rizzo
 6 days ago
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams “liked” a cryptic quote about being with the “wrong person” amid her split from fiancé Zac Clark just days after Life & Style confirmed they were taking “time apart.

“Finally, I realized that I was never asking for too much. I was just asking the wrong person,” a post by Instagram page The Good Quote read on Sunday, November 21, which Tayshia, 31, “liked.” The Bachelor Nation babe has not posted on her grid or Stories at all amid news of her rough patch with Zac, 37.

Tayshia Adams/Instagram

Life & Style broke the news about Zac and Tayshia’s “break” on November 19. “They’re definitely taking some time apart to figure things out,” an insider said about the reality TV couple, who have been engaged for over a year. “It doesn’t look good.”

A rep for the reality star confirmed their split to Life & Style on Monday, November 22.

“They were in love and they still care about each other, but they’re going their separate ways,” a source exclusively told Life & Style about the breakup. “They really did have a good run.”

The duo first sparked breakup speculation earlier this month after running the New York City Marathon together on November 7. Eagle-eyed fans noticed Tayshia didn’t wear her engagement ring during two consecutive episodes of her and Becca Kufrin’s “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. She then attended the House of Gucci premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 18, where her Neil Lane sparkler was notably missing.

In addition, Tayshia shared a cryptic tweet amid split rumors on November 15. “Trust the process,” the Bachelorette host wrote without any further explanation.

Tayshia and Zac met during season 16 of The Bachelorette after the California native stepped in as the leading lady following Clare Crawley’s midseason engagement to now-ex Dale Moss. Their whirlwind romance ended with the Release Recovery founder popping the question during the finale.

“I came here because I was supposed to be here, and I came here because I was supposed to fall in love with you,” Zac said at the time while proposing. “Nothing has felt so right my entire life. You’ve helped me experience the love I didn’t know existed … I love you because you are a strong, independent woman, who makes everyone better. I love you because you believe in me.”

The feeling was definitely mutual. “I know that I told you that I loved you, but it’s more than that. It’s this wild, wild, wild love that I’ve tried to come up with so many reasons not to believe,” Tayshia gushed in response. “You truly made me believe there doesn’t need to be flaws, and I deserve love with a man who won’t run away … Yes, it is real and I feel it, too.”

They seemed to be happy and in love during an appearance on Good Morning America after their romantic season finale aired. While Tayshia said at the time she and Zac were just “going with the flow” and were going to “date each other” for a bit, the addiction specialist opened up about their future nuptials.

The New Jersey native revealed he wanted “a big wedding,” but he added, “She might think differently, and she’s going to get what she wants.”

