In today’s fashion sphere, there are few who have commanded the level of widespread influence that Virgil Abloh gained since the 2012 launch of his label Off-White. After multiple fashion and art collaborations with Kanye West (after the two Chicago natives interned at Fendi in 2009), Abloh embarked on numerous projects, partnerships and explorations on the intersections of fashion, art, design and architecture that made the designer one of the most prolific creatives of the decade. It also resulted in the designer’s groundbreaking appointment as menswear artistic director of Louis Vuitton in 2018, a move that crowned him the first Black...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 HOURS AGO