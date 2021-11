Hello fellow Lasso fans! Boy oh boy do we have an incredible episode to bring you today! We're taking a one-week break from our Season 1 rewatch to bring you an incredible conversation with Isaac McAdoo himself, Mr. Kola Bokinni. We're talking so many things in this special interview including who is the best footballer on the cast, what has he been doing during the pandemic, his incredible episode of "Black Mirror," and what he might be thinking for his career after Lasso. We can't wait for you to hear this amazing conversation with our Richmond team captain! It's the best part of your week — it's Lasso time!

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO