Man fatally shot on Los Angeles County rail platform

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man shot another man to death on a Los Angeles County Metro Rail station platform and then fired at sheriff’s deputies, who shot him, the Sheriff’s Department said.

A rail patron at the station in Willowbrook flagged down the deputies Sunday afternoon and told them about the first shooting, the department said in a statement.

Four deputies responded and found the suspect waiting on the platform. The suspect then jumped down onto the tracks, pointed a handgun at the deputies and fired, the statement said.

The deputies fired their guns and hit the suspect. The suspect was taken to a hospital but there was no information about his condition, the department said.

Using surveillance video, investigators determined that the original victim had been shot once in the head.