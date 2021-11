But Hollywood eventually came calling in the 1990s and Jenkins has been in demand ever since, logging impressive performances in everything from “Step Brothers” to “Six Feet Under” to his Oscar-nominated work in “The Shape of Water” and “The Visitor.” He may find himself back in the awards race with “The Humans,” a big-screen adaptation of Stephen Karam’s Tony-winning play and a film that finds the 74-year-old Jenkins front and center as the emotionally scarred patriarch of a family that is gathering together in a well-worn Chinatown apartment for Thanksgiving. There, they bicker, make up and engage in awkward exchanges about politics and religion — not unlike the conversations unfolding around a lot of dinner tables this week.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO