Variable Chronic GVHD Presentations Stress the Need for Close Symptom Monitoring

By Jessica Hergert
onclive.com
 6 days ago

Supplements And Featured Publications, My Treatment Approach: Optimal Second- and Third-Line Treatment Options of cGVHD, Volume 1, Issue 1. Joyce L. Neumann, PhD, APRN, AOCN, BMTCN, FAAN, discusses the variability in cGVHD presentation, key symptoms of the disease in patients with cancer, and how the field is navigating between available...

www.onclive.com

Related
onclive.com

An Overview of Treatment Options for Chronic GVHD

Corey Cutler, MD, MPH, FRCPC: Acute and chronic graft versus host disease [GVHD] are managed very similarly, at least in the upfront setting, where corticosteroids really are the mainstay of treatment. In the chronic GVHD setting, we have tried to add additional agents to the initial therapy. Most recently, we tried in a very large trial to add the Bruton tyrosine kinase [BTK] inhibitor ibrutinib to corticosteroids as upfront therapy in chronic graft versus host disease. Unfortunately, that trial did not pan out. While there was some evidence that curves were splitting later on, it did not appear to add much in the early time points after the initiation of therapy. So, initial therapy of chronic GVHD actually remains corticosteroids. Some individuals add drugs like tacrolimus. More recently, a CTN [Clinical Trials Network] study suggested that sirolimus might be more effective as a frontline therapy when added to corticosteroids.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
onclive.com

Long-Term Toxicity With Frontline Steroids Remains a Key Consideration of Chronic GVHD Management

Supplements And Featured Publications, My Treatment Approach: Optimal Second- and Third-Line Treatment Options of cGVHD, Volume 1, Issue 1. Corey S. Cutler, MD, MPH, FRCPC, discusses the diagnostic and treatment landscape of chronic graft-vs-host disease. Although steroids remain the frontline standard of care in chronic graft-vs-host disease (cGVHD), research into...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Digital Symptom Monitoring With PROs in Community Practices Improves Patient QoL

Data presented at an ASCO Plenary session found that digitally monitoring patient-reported outcomes helped to improve outcomes and quality of life. Digitally monitoring patient-reported outcomes (PROs) helps to improve symptom control, physical function, and health-related quality of life, according to a presentation given during the American Society of Clinical Oncology Plenary Series: November 2021 Session.
HEALTH
onclive.com

REACH-3 Trial of Ruxolitinib in Steroid-Refractory Chronic GVHD

Corey Cutler, MD, MPH, FRCPC: REACH-3 was a trial designed very similar to REACH-2; this was a randomized controlled trial where individuals were randomized to receive ruxolitinib at a dose of 10 mg twice daily or best available therapy. The list of best available therapy compounds in this study was somewhat different than the acute GVHD [graft versus host disease] trial. While some things like extracorporeal phototherapy, methotrexate, and mycophenolate were common, here, individuals could receive ibrutinib, imatinib, rituximab as additional agents in the best available therapy arm. The most commonly prescribed best available therapy agents in REACH-3 were extracorporeal phototherapy as well as mycophenolate. This was a 300-plus person trial, which really enrolled only adults; there were a small number of individuals aged between 12 and 18. An important distinction here, particularly as it relates to the definitions of chronic steroid-refractory GVHD, is that a significant portion of patients were allowed to be enrolled based on the lack of response after only 1 week of therapy of corticosteroids, which to me, is a little bit premature, except for patients who are progressing very rapidly in front of our eyes. Approximately 40% of subjects were enrolled based on that.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Off Label Use#Estrogen#Organ System#Phd#Aprn#Aocn#Bmtcn#Faan#Stem Cell Transplantation#Immunosuppression#Onclive
cancernetwork.com

Case 2: Treatment Decisions for a Patient With Chronic GVHD

Parameswaran Hari, MD, MRCP: This is the ideal time to go to the next patient case. This is a 65-year-old woman who had a matched unrelated donor transplant for AML [acute myeloid leukemia] with myeloablative conditioning with Bu/Cy [busulfan/cyclophosphamide] and tacrolimus/methotrexate as GVHD [graft-vs-host disease] prophylaxis. Three months after transplant, she developed grade 2 acute graft-vs-host disease of skin and oral mucosa and was treated with topical steroids and oral rinse and responded.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Selecting Therapy to Manage Steroid-Refractory Chronic GVHD

Parameswaran Hari, MD, MRCP: We have about 5 minutes left. Let’s talk about a couple of important points. In the absence of head-to-head trials, we have 3 approved drugs. We’ve talked about ruxolitinib [Jakafi]. There’s belumosudil [Rezurock], which many of us don’t have a lot of hands-on experience with. We have treated about 4 patients on the trial. And then there’s ibrutinib [Imbruvica], which has been around for even longer as an approved agent. Yi-Bin, how do you pick an agent here?
HEALTH
onclive.com

Advances With Systemic Therapy and Surgery Underscore the Need for Multidisciplinary Care in Ovarian Cancer

Utilizing a multidisciplinary approach to care is critical in the field of ovarian cancer with the substantial advancements that have been made with systemic chemotherapeutic regimens, PARP inhibitors, maintenance therapy, and surgical interventions. Utilizing a multidisciplinary approach to care is critical in the field of ovarian cancer with the substantial...
CANCER
onclive.com

ONCT-216 Shows Encouraging Efficacy, Safety in Relapsed/Refractory Ewing Sarcoma

The targeted small molecule inhibitor of the E26 transformation-specific family of oncoproteins, ONCT-216, produced notable response and disease control rates when delivered at the recommended phase 2 dose to heavily pretreated patients with Ewing sarcoma. The targeted small molecule inhibitor of the E26 transformation-specific family of oncoproteins, ONCT-216 (formerly TK216),...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
