Variable Chronic GVHD Presentations Stress the Need for Close Symptom Monitoring

Corey Cutler, MD, MPH, FRCPC: REACH-3 was a trial designed very similar to REACH-2; this was a randomized controlled trial where individuals were randomized to receive ruxolitinib at a dose of 10 mg twice daily or best available therapy. The list of best available therapy compounds in this study was somewhat different than the acute GVHD [graft versus host disease] trial. While some things like extracorporeal phototherapy, methotrexate, and mycophenolate were common, here, individuals could receive ibrutinib, imatinib, rituximab as additional agents in the best available therapy arm. The most commonly prescribed best available therapy agents in REACH-3 were extracorporeal phototherapy as well as mycophenolate. This was a 300-plus person trial, which really enrolled only adults; there were a small number of individuals aged between 12 and 18. An important distinction here, particularly as it relates to the definitions of chronic steroid-refractory GVHD, is that a significant portion of patients were allowed to be enrolled based on the lack of response after only 1 week of therapy of corticosteroids, which to me, is a little bit premature, except for patients who are progressing very rapidly in front of our eyes. Approximately 40% of subjects were enrolled based on that.

SCIENCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO