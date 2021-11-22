Utah Jazz offense is perfect on the fringes and leading to a historically great start. And they are making shots

The Utah Jazz had the best record in the NBA last year. This year after a strong start they have lost 4 of their last 5. More disturbing is how they lost 4 of their last 5. They have been played off the floor by both Indiana and Miami. What has happened to the Utah Jazz? David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube Locke takes a look at few issues for the Utah Jazz right now. How they are playing with owning their own space. How they lack a cohesion on offense and how Rudy Gobert’s defensive impact is not what it once was. Interestingly, a dig into the numbers and it is hard to pin point where things are off and what needs to be fixed. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO