Utah Jazz offense is perfect on the fringes and leading to a historically great start. And they are making shots

By David Locke
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Utah Jazz have the #1 offense in the NBA by a considerable amount. How are they doing this? First the idea they aren’t making shots is inaccurate they are just making different shots. They are also doing everything right around the fringes and those things add up. David Locke, radio...

What is going on with the Utah Jazz?

The Utah Jazz had the best record in the NBA last year. This year after a strong start they have lost 4 of their last 5. More disturbing is how they lost 4 of their last 5. They have been played off the floor by both Indiana and Miami. What has happened to the Utah Jazz? David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube Locke takes a look at few issues for the Utah Jazz right now. How they are playing with owning their own space. How they lack a cohesion on offense and how Rudy Gobert's defensive impact is not what it once was. Interestingly, a dig into the numbers and it is hard to pin point where things are off and what needs to be fixed.
POSTCAST – Utah Jazz clean up after the Kings

In a very similar game to the previous Kings matchups the Utah Jazz were victorious over the Sacramento Kings. A close game and then the Jazz blew it wide open in the 4th. David Locke and Ron Boone bring you POSTCAST after each Jazz game. David Locke enters his ninth...
Game stream: Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz

The Toronto Raptors (7-9) play against the Utah Jazz (5-5) at Vivint Arena. Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Thursday November 18, 2021. Toronto Raptors 103, Utah Jazz 119 (Final) Dedication and little bit of crazy: How Rudy Gay has stayed relevant after 15 years https://t.co/aRabYXYxx7 pic.twitter.com/cJpU7vUhmo – 2:05 AM.
Dissapointing loss to Memphis Grizzlies, Defensive deep dive and some lineup issues

The Utah Jazz loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on a Jaren Jackson game winner in a game that had too many similarities to some other Jazz losses. What are the gaps that are missing for the Utah Jazz right . David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube A deep dive look at the defense reveals a lot of the same issues from night to night that need to be addressed for the Utah Jazz. Lineup data shows last night one group was outstanding and the rest of the team didn't match that level of success.
Hope you had a great thenksgiving. The Utah Jazz are back at it tonight v. New Orleans. We will prview that game as well as looking back at the OKC game where Quin Snyder said the first quarter was the best ball movement of the season. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube Plus, we will look at a lineup that is an issue and some other notes around the NBA before discussing Seth Partnow's book
DeMarcus Cousins unexpectedly lands deal with top contender

Sound the alarm because Boogie is officially back. The Milwaukee Bucks are signing former All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to a one-year deal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported on Sunday. The 31-year-old Cousins put up 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds a game last year between the Houston Rockets and the LA...
Lakers coach Frank Vogel’s 1-word response to LeBron James’ playing status vs. Giannis, Bucks

LeBron James has been out of action for the Los Angeles Lakers for two weeks now and despite some fear that the four-time NBA champ could be sidelined for up to two months due to an abdominal strain, recent reports suggest that he’s closing in on a return. LA’s next game will be a marquee matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks, and it looks like there’s a small chance LeBron could actually suit up in that one.
“They don’t understand what they got”: LaVar Ball slams Charlotte Hornets for not letting LiAngelo Ball play alongside LaMelo

LaVar Ball, the spoke person and CEO of the Big Baller Brand has revealed his frustration with the Michael Jordan owned Charlotte Hornets after ignoring his middle son LiAngelo Ball and depriving two of his sons playing together in the NBA. To those who are not aware, LiAngelo signed with the Detroit Pistons in the previous season but wasn’t given even a single game after which he was released as well.
Isaiah Stewart addresses LeBron James incident for first time

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
