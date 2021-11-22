Darrin Bradbury – ‘Busted World’

In the hundreds of concerts I’ve been to, the onstage quote I most repeat came courtesy of Mollie O’Brien, who introduced a forlorn love song by saying “We’re Irish. We’re not happy unless we’re sad.” In some ways, the same can be said about roots music. There is an expectation of earnestness, a sense that a richly nuanced lyric about the frailty of the human condition is what makes a good song. Certainly, it’s given us gems like Gillian Welch’s “Annabelle” and Jason Isbell’s “Cover Me Up.” But you won’t find many artists more respected than John Prine, and, while Prine could certainly make you cry, he was at his best when he made you laugh. There is no deep symbolism to “It’s a Big Old Goofy World.” It’s just a fun song based on jamming as many similes as he could think of into one song. So for this column I went in search of albums that didn’t take themselves too seriously. I found two solo roots projects from artists normally associated with the comic convention circuit, and I rounded it out with a solo album from a member of Lonesome River Band, who themselves have always known how to strike that perfect emotional balance.

