Music

Darrin Bradbury – ‘Busted World’

By No Depression
No Depression
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtvertisement is Darrin Bradbury’s third album and second release for ANTI-, following his critically acclaimed 2019 LP...

www.nodepression.com

Comments / 0

No Depression

THROUGH THE LENS: Six 2021 Roots Music Releases That Deserve Wider Attention

It’s that time of the year when folks begin talking about the best albums of the year. It’s also a time to look at albums I think did not get the attention they were due, albums that were not otherwise reviewed in ND. This week, with an able assist from frequent Through the Lens contributor Boom Baker, the column offers six selections for your listening consideration.
MUSIC
No Depression

CROWDFUNDING RADAR: Projects That Find Humor in the Human Condition

In the hundreds of concerts I’ve been to, the onstage quote I most repeat came courtesy of Mollie O’Brien, who introduced a forlorn love song by saying “We’re Irish. We’re not happy unless we’re sad.” In some ways, the same can be said about roots music. There is an expectation of earnestness, a sense that a richly nuanced lyric about the frailty of the human condition is what makes a good song. Certainly, it’s given us gems like Gillian Welch’s “Annabelle” and Jason Isbell’s “Cover Me Up.” But you won’t find many artists more respected than John Prine, and, while Prine could certainly make you cry, he was at his best when he made you laugh. There is no deep symbolism to “It’s a Big Old Goofy World.” It’s just a fun song based on jamming as many similes as he could think of into one song. So for this column I went in search of albums that didn’t take themselves too seriously. I found two solo roots projects from artists normally associated with the comic convention circuit, and I rounded it out with a solo album from a member of Lonesome River Band, who themselves have always known how to strike that perfect emotional balance.
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ News: Will Julie Berman Be Back As Lulu Spencer?

General Hospital spoilers suggest the character of Lulu Spencer may emerge from her coma soon, and viewers wonder if actor Julie Berman may return to reprise the role. In late 2020, Lulu was a victim of the explosion at the Floating Rib. The incident came right as her ex-husband Dante returned to town and her new flame Dustin proposed. Lulu seemed fine at first, although Dustin died in the blast. Just as Lulu and Dante were admitting they still loved one another, she collapsed and fell into a coma. Soon after that, she transferred to a facility outside of Port Charles and her prognosis seemed dim.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Outsider.com

‘Gilligan’s Island’: What Was Dawn Wells’ Favorite Episode?

From 1964 to 1967, the late Dawn Wells and company hilariously tried to cope with being stranded on Gilligan’s Island. It was a relatively short-lived show. Still, three straight seasons of nothing but soundstage tropical backdrops had to have gotten a little routine for the cast. It’s no wonder, then, that Mary Ann Summers actor Dawn Wells’ favorite episodes were those that provided some variety.
TV SERIES
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Kylie Jenner Decorates Home Alone, Where’s Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner is trying to get into the Christmas spirit. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted decorating her large home alone. This comes amid the ongoing Astroworld tragedy. Her boyfriend Travis Scott made his first public appearance in Palm Springs. TV Shows Ace previously reported that the...
TV SHOWS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Us Weekly

Will Smith ‘Fell in Love’ With His ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ Costar Stockard Channing

Going method. In Will Smith’s forthcoming Will memoir, he’s getting candid about his past and current relationships. During the 53-year-old King Richard star’s first marriage to ex-wife Sheree Zampino — with whom he shares 28-year-old son Trey — the Pennsylvania native claimed he “fell in love” with Stockard Channing while they worked together on Six Degrees of Separation in 1993.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in lycra outfit you won't forget

Carrie Underwood appears to have a different outfit for just about every workout!. The country pop star recently shared a glimpse at her new holiday line for her activewear brand, CALIA, and one look really stood out. Carrie posted some photos from the collection on Instagram and a swipe through...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Venus and Serena Williams Stop By ‘King Richard’ Premiere as Cast Talks Portraying “The Truth About This Family”

After five nights of starry events, Hollywood’s AFI Fest closed out on Sunday with the premiere of Warner Bros.’ King Richard, plus two very special guests — the film’s subjects, Venus and Serena Williams. The sisters — who are both executive producers on the story of their journey to tennis stardom, fueled by father Richard and his extensive plans for their careers — walked the red carpet alongside Saniyya Sidney, who plays a young Venus, and Demi Singleton, who plays a young Serena, as the cast reflected on portraying the famous family. “I’ve loved Richard Williams for a lot of years,” Will...
TENNIS
The Hollywood Gossip

Thomas Wells, Former X Factor Star, Dead After Horrifying Accident

The world of reality television is in mourning. Thomas Wells, who competed on The X Factor among other well-known singing competitions back in the day, died on November 13, his wife Jessica has confirmed on Facebook. He was 46 years old. "I feel like it's not real but I know...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Jared Leto Says 'House Of Gucci' Role Had Him 'Snorting Lines Of Arrabbiata Sauce'

Jared Leto went to some, um, questionable lengths to prepare for his role in “House of Gucci.”. The Oscar winner stars as designer Paolo Gucci in the crime drama, which explores the Gucci dynasty and opens in theaters Friday. In an interview with i-D magazine published this week, the actor explained how he did a “deep dive” into the character once shooting began. And, in his words, he went well beyond standard method acting techniques.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Michael Weatherly Revealed If Head Slaps on Show Actually Hurt

On the past seasons of “NCIS,” Gibbs had a humorous habit of slapping McGee and DiNozzo on the back of the head when they messed up or were being ridiculous. There was a hilarious moment in the 2006 episode “Driven” where the team had to attend a sexual harassment meeting. Tony got up to ask the question, “What if you slap someone on the back of the head like this,” and proceeded to slap McGee on the back of the head. McGee retaliated by hitting DiNozzo in the stomach with the back of his hand. “Would that be considered inappropriate behavior?” DiNozzo finished with grit teeth.
TV SERIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Little Ricky, the Last Living Cast Member of "I Love Lucy," All Grown Up

I Love Lucy was one of TV's biggest hits throughout the 1950s. But, given that the show went off the air over 60 years ago, the main cast members of the series have since passed away, including Lucille Ball (Lucy), Desi Arnaz (Ricky), Vivian Vance (Ethel), and William Frawley (Fred). Now, only one cast member who had a regular, credited role on I Love Lucy is still alive: Keith Thibodeaux, who played Little Ricky.
TV & VIDEOS

