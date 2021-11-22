ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Lowry Reiterates His Desire to Retire as a Raptor: 'That's My Everything'

By Aaron Rose
 6 days ago
Kyle Lowry already has that February 3, 2022 date with the Toronto Raptors scheduled on his calendar.

It certainly won't be his toughest game of the year, but it's the game he's least looking forward to, he told The Undefeated's Marc Spears. He's not ready to return to the city he still calls his home, even after signing a three-year, $85 million contract this past summer to join the Miami Heat.

There are no hard feelings, Lowry said, between him and the organization. It was, by all accounts, a mutual decision for the Raptors legend to leave this past summer, allowing him to chase another ring, play with Jimmy Butler, his long-time friend, and settle his family into Miami. For Toronto, it was an opportunity to move into a new era and hand the keys of the organization over to the men Lowry calls his "brothers."

"The sweet part about me leaving was, now Freddy [VanVleet] gets all the attention, OG [Anunoby] gets all the attention. Pascal [Siakam] gets even more of the attention. I left the franchise in a great place to my little brothers," Lowry told Spears.

One day, though, as Lowry has said before, he wants to re-join the organization, at least for one day. He plans to dawn the red and black, or whatever colors the Raptors will be wearing at that time, and sign a one-day contract before he rides off into the sunset.

"I’ll retire as a Toronto Raptor," Lowry reiterated. "That is my everything."

After that, Lowry wants to be out of basketball. Don't expect him on the sidelines as a coach or assistant somewhere or working the phone lines as a general manager. Instead, he has his eyes set on bigger goals in the financial world. He wants to continue to create generational wealth for both his family and his community, he said.

For now, though, it's full speed ahead in the pursuit of another ring.

"I love my ring, but I want to have another one," he said. "I want to be able to wear two of them"

AllRaptors

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Wizards

The Toronto Raptors (5-3) are getting set for a 7 p.m. ET rematch against the Washington Wizards (5-2) on Wednesday night. Precious Achiuwa's continued struggles over the past two games should certainly force Toronto to make a starting lineup swap and substitute Khem Birch into the starting center spot. Birch has been steadier than Achiuwa so far and while he won't make some of the flashy plays of his younger counterpart, Birch also won't make as many mistakes.
NBA
AllRaptors

New Contracts Have Allowed Khem Birch & Gary Trent Jr. to Thrive This Season

There’s an adage in sports about players in contract years. When things are going well it’s because a player is working hard and trying to get paid. Conversely, when things aren’t going well, they’re pressing and trying to do much to earn the big bucks. The same idea holds true after a contract year when so and so isn’t playing well because he got paid and doesn’t care anymore.
NBA
AllRaptors

OG Anunoby Stars as Raptors Shock Knicks With Come From Behind Victory

There was a look of surprise on Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse's face as he read over the box score from Monday night's 113-104 victory over the New York Knicks. Knowing Nurse, it couldn't have been the career-high 36 points from OG Anunoby that shocked him. It's not that Anunoby's 13-for-27 shooting night and total takeover for the Raptors wasn't impressive, it's that Nurse doesn't care so much about any one player's offensive performance. Instead, he was looking at the lopsided shot disparity that favored the Raptors, who outshot the Knicks 99 to 76, thanks to two other numbers Nurse obsesses over, 16 forced turnovers, and 13 offensive rebounds.
NBA
AllRaptors

Pascal Siakam Details Bouncing Back From Emotional Offseason Surgery

Pascal Siakam doesn't need any reminder of his own personal strength. He knows what it's like to be alone, to be sent away from his family to attend seminary school at 11 years old. At this point, he's become accustomed to it, having moved across the globe to pursue his basketball dreams. He's made impossible decisions in life. Back in 2014, he missed his father's funeral in order to remain in the United States and keep his visa status.
NBA
AllRaptors

Pascal Siakam is Back: What Does it Mean for Everyone Else?

The goal coming into the season for the Toronto Raptors was to tread water for the first month of the season until they could get healthy. It was always going to be a daunting task and part of the reason people were so down on the team coming into the year. How would this team that lacks so much offensive firepower get by without its best player Pascal Siakam? In a league that’s so star-oriented, that’s no easy task.
NBA
AllRaptors

Raptors Not Taking Winning for Granted

The Toronto Raptors aren't taking anything for granted this season. After the disaster that was the 2020-21 season down in Tampa, the Raptors have learned to cherish these wins. It's part of the journey this group is on as one of the youngest, least experienced, and strangest rosters in the NBA. It's a group that after a rough 1-3 start which had some people — myself included — wondering if another tanking season was on the horizon, has now bounced back to win five straight.
NBA
AllRaptors

Raptors Continue to Adjust to NBA's New Rule Changes

NBA offenses went too far last season. All the advanced analytics had turned the league into an offensive playground with teams jacking up three-pointers and masterfully collecting personal fouls with unorthodox shooting motions (Looking at you, James Harden). The league's offensive rating of 112.3 points per 100 possessions was the most in league history by a significant margin.
NBA
