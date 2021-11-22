A Plentiful Gathering Of 40+ Random Memes

"If it's on the internet, it must be true". The phrase we all joke about, but still some people actually believe it. With that being said, I find it hilarious when people take advantage of that little jewel of information. With technology that can "deep fake" a celebrity's face on your face, and ways to manipulate video at home with technology that is used in the movie industry. All of these tools at a consumer's fingertips make for the idea that you just can't trust anything you see on the internet.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO