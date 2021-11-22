ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CO

Nation’s Largest All-Girls Baseball Tournament Is Coming To NoCo In 2022

By Maxx
 8 days ago
The largest all-girls baseball tournament in the country is officially coming to Northern Colorado in 2022. `. The 2022 Baseball for All Nationals tournament will be held at the new Future Legends Sports Complex in Windsor next July, according to both BFA and Future Legends officials. "We are thrilled...

CharlotteObserver.com

Is USC’s baseball field nation’s best looking? Vote for it in online mowing contest

Is the groundskeeping at the University of South Carolina’s baseball park so beautiful it deserves an award? Your vote can decide. A photo of Founders Park is entered into an online contest for the best mowing pattern in a college sports field, sponsored by the Sports Turf Managers Association. The aerial shot highlights the palmetto tree and crescent the USC grounds crew managed to mow into center field.
COLUMBIA, SC
southernminn.com

'Dream come true:’ Waseca’s Carter McQuery signs to Concordia for baseball

Even with snowfall around the corner and a long way to the spring, excitement is high for Waseca Bluejays baseball after pitcher and infielder Carter McQuery signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball with the Golden Bears of Concordia University, St. Paul. The process of McQuery landing with...
WASECA, MN
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona baseball to open 2022 season with Texas tournament

The Chip Hale era at Arizona will officially begin in the same stadium where his professional coaching career ended. The Wildcats will open the 2022 season playing in the State Farm College Showdown Feb. 18-20 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Globe Life Field is the home of the Texas Rangers, against whom Hale (as bench coach) and the Detroit Tigers were playing in July when he was hired to coach his alma mater.
ARIZONA STATE
mymoinfo.com

JeffCo volleyball makes national tournament

(Hillsboro) The Jefferson College Vikings found their groove at just the right time, and it’s resulted in a magical postseason run. JeffCo might be just 17-16, but the Vikings have found themselves in the NJCAA Division I national tournament starting Thursday in Hutchinson, Kansas. Jefferson bounced back from a loss...
HILLSBORO, MO
wcyb.com

Milligan men's soccer punches ticket to NAIA National Championship Tournament

(WCYB) — Milligan's men's soccer team is headed to the NAIA Men's Soccer National Championship. The Buffaloes earned an at-large bid to the postseason tournament for a second-straight season. Milligan is the No. 2 seed in the Fort Wayne bracket and will face William Penn on Thursday at 4 p.m.
SOCCER
Mount Airy News

Celebrating 50th State Girls Tournaments

In this month when we customarily express our thankfulness for the blessings of life, there is much in the world of high school sports and performing arts for which we are thankful as the 2021-22 series of state championships commence. First, the almost eight million participants in high school sports...
TENNIS
Metro News

WVU & Marshall net national seeds in NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Both of West Virginia’s Division I men’s soccer programs have earned national seeds and first round byes in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament. West Virginia (11-3-4, RPI: 19) is the No. 11 seed. They will host the winner of Thursday’s opening round match between Virginia Tech (10-5-3) and Campbell (15-3-2). The second round match will be played at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown on Sunday, Nov. 21. The game time is still to be determined.
MORGANTOWN, WV
beltontigerathletics.com

Girls JV Golf Temple Tournament

The Girls JV team won the Bronze medal at the Temple JV Golf Tournament at Sammons Golf Club. The tournament consist of eight teams. Jacklyn Munoz finish fifth for a medal, with Melissa Delgado and Kylie Ballard rounding out the team.
TEMPLE, TX
