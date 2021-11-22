4 organizations receive grants to benefit Bolton residents

Facebook

BOLTON — The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving announced this month that it has awarded more than $14,000 in new grants through its Bolton Greater Together Community Fund.

The Hartford Foundation’s first round of funding for Bolton distributed $14,036.23 for five initiatives for town residents. This is the second year for such grants — in 2019 the foundation established $100,000 community funds for all 29 towns in its coverage area.

Per the foundation, the purpose of the community funds is to support residents in taking ownership around the needs in their respective towns and to encourage civic engagement and involvement.

The Bolton Senior Center received two grants of $2,500 each. The first grant will go to support a collaborative program with the Bolton Volunteer Fire Department addressing the voluntary installation of Knox Boxes for emergency entry into senior's homes.

The locked box is large enough for one key and is accessible only to the fire department if an emergency warrants access to the home.

The other grant will help pay for patio furniture for the center.

The Bentley Memorial Library received a $1,536.23 grant to purchase microphones and sound equipment for indoor and outdoor library programs.

The Bolton Scholarship Fund received a grant of $2,500 that will be awarded to a Bolton High School senior with a track record of working to improve the community.

An additional $5,000 was given to the Hartford Interval House to continue to support Bolton clients being served at the shelter. The client services offered include: access to a 24/7 hotline; safety planning and counseling; emergency shelter; support groups; court and legal advocacy; specialized assistance for immigrant victims; and children’s programming.

The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving has awarded more than $837 million in grants since its founding in 1925.

More information about the organization can be found online at

or by calling 860-548-1888.